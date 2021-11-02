After an eventful first full day at the COP26 Summit yesterday - which saw more then 100 world leaders sign a historic pact to protect forests, India announce a new net zero emission target for 2070, Vietnam confirm a new net zero target for 2050, and Nepal pull forward its net zero goal to 2045 - we're back to provide you live updates from Glasgow's SEC centre today, where the second and final day of the World Leaders Summit is now underway.

We're bracing for a packed schedule of events, speeches, and crucial announcements from business and political leaders. Follow the blog to keep up to date on all the action.