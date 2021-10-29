Industry demand for low carbon hydrogen projected to soar over next decade

clock • 2 min read
UK industry demand for clean hydrogen could reach 37TWh by 2050
Image:

UK industry demand for clean hydrogen could reach 37TWh by 2050

New analysis suggests UK industry could require 10TWh of green hydrogen by 2030, rising to nearly 40TWh by 2050

UK industry demand for low carbon hydrogen could soar to nearly 40 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2050, according to a new report published by energy analysts Cornwall Insight.

The report, titled Industrial decarbonisation key for UK low carbon hydrogen, analyses industries that currently consume hydrogen or have the potential to increase their use of low carbon hydrogen, and concludes demand could increase rapidly over the coming decade. The report predicts industry demand for low carbon hydrogen, such as hydrogen produced from water using renewable power or from natural gas in conjunction with carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems, could reach 10TWh in 2030, before rising to 37TWh by 2050.

Currently, the UK produces 27TWh of hydrogen from natural gas, which could be offset with low carbon hydrogen made from renewable energy to help decarbonise UK industry, Cornwall Insight predicts.

The report predicts the largest demand for clean hydrogen, representing 36TWh, is likely to come from high-temperature industrial processes, such as cement or glass manufacturing, where hydrogen can replace fossil fuels.

Deva Devaraj, modelling analyst at Cornwall Insight and author of the report, said that UK industry accounts for 18 per cent of carbon emissions, which can be reduced by multiple decarbonisation pathways, such as using renewable energy for electricity and heat, but hydrogen can play "a substantial role in industrial decarbonisation".

"Hydrogen is versatile; it can be used as a feedstock, reducing agent, and to generate heat," she explained. "Using low carbon hydrogen in industries would be a catalyst to scale up its production and lead to hydrogen technology adoption in other end-use sectors."

The report also predicts investment in low carbon hydrogen infrastructure is set to surge and could reach £23bn.

In related news, LCP energy analytics has projected that £13bn of private investment is needed to build 26GW of green hydrogen capacity by 2050. The analysis follows the launch of the government's hydrogen and net zero strategy, with the ambition of building 5GW of low carbon hydrogen by 2030.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

COP26: Business leaders, investors, and royalty make final plea to world leaders

Carbon Clean unveils world's smallest carbon capture technology

Most read
01

Timberland Investment Group plots $1bn reforestation investment in Latin America

27 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Net Zero Festival: From commitment to reality - the route net zero for business

25 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

Sainsbury's pulls forward net zero target for own operations to 2035

26 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Budget 2021: Sunak backs skills and innovation in speech light on fresh net zero pledges

27 October 2021 • 7 min read
05

'A crucial step': Government unveils funding plan for new nuclear plants

26 October 2021 • 5 min read

More on Energy

Credit: Heart Aerospace
Venture Capital

Investor Chris Sacca: 'Sheer economics' driving climate tech frenzy

'The math is so much clearer that using the sun to power our economy is much cheaper'

Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
clock 29 October 2021 • 3 min read
Tree planting 101: What corporations should know about tree planting
Biodiversity

Tree planting 101: What corporations should know about tree planting

Leading experts offer their top tips on how to deliver an effective and credible corporate tree-planting programme

Jesse Klein, GreenBiz.com
clock 29 October 2021 • 11 min read
The Bank of England
Investment

Government unveils fresh climate risk disclosure rules for large firms

UK set to become first G20 nation to enshrine mandatory TCFD requirements into law from April 2022 in move that is set to impact 1,300 businesses

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 October 2021 • 4 min read