Industry demand for low carbon hydrogen projected to soar over next decade

UK industry demand for low carbon hydrogen could soar to nearly 40 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2050, according to a new report published by energy analysts Cornwall Insight.

The report, titled Industrial decarbonisation key for UK low carbon hydrogen, analyses industries that currently consume hydrogen or have the potential to increase their use of low carbon hydrogen, and concludes demand could increase rapidly over the coming decade. The report predicts industry demand for low carbon hydrogen, such as hydrogen produced from water using renewable power or from natural gas in conjunction with carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems, could reach 10TWh in 2030, before rising to 37TWh by 2050.

Currently, the UK produces 27TWh of hydrogen from natural gas, which could be offset with low carbon hydrogen made from renewable energy to help decarbonise UK industry, Cornwall Insight predicts.

The report predicts the largest demand for clean hydrogen, representing 36TWh, is likely to come from high-temperature industrial processes, such as cement or glass manufacturing, where hydrogen can replace fossil fuels.

Deva Devaraj, modelling analyst at Cornwall Insight and author of the report, said that UK industry accounts for 18 per cent of carbon emissions, which can be reduced by multiple decarbonisation pathways, such as using renewable energy for electricity and heat, but hydrogen can play "a substantial role in industrial decarbonisation".

"Hydrogen is versatile; it can be used as a feedstock, reducing agent, and to generate heat," she explained. "Using low carbon hydrogen in industries would be a catalyst to scale up its production and lead to hydrogen technology adoption in other end-use sectors."

The report also predicts investment in low carbon hydrogen infrastructure is set to surge and could reach £23bn.

In related news, LCP energy analytics has projected that £13bn of private investment is needed to build 26GW of green hydrogen capacity by 2050. The analysis follows the launch of the government's hydrogen and net zero strategy, with the ambition of building 5GW of low carbon hydrogen by 2030.