Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative warns offsetting must be 'truly additional to real action'

With critical negotiations geared at establishing more robust rules for global carbon markets imminent at the COP26 Climate Summit, the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI) has this week set out its vision for how soaring demand for carbon offsets can be harnessed to support the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The VCMI group, which is funded by the UK government and London-based investment outfit the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, was launched in July of this year to explore how voluntary carbon markets could be scaled to ensure they lead to genuine emissions reductions.

It comes amid growing fears that growing corporate and government appetite for carbon offsets that nominally enable them to meet ambitious net zero emissions goals could actually undermine global climate goals. Critics have argued an unregulated and ineffective carbon offset market could provide large polluters with a cover story that allows them to continue to increase direct emissions, while others have warned that some carbon offset projects fail to deliver promised long term reductions in emissions.

Creating a more robust international regulatory and policy framework for voluntary carbon markets is set to be one of the key priorities at the COP26 Climate Summit taking place from next week in Glasgow. Political leaders are tasked with finalising the rules for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which aims to create a framework for countries and companies to meet their climate goals by trading carbon credits.

Today's report from the VCMI takes the view that voluntary carbon markets can and should be an important source of additional finance for global climate action, but warns that carbon credits cannot distract from, or replace, efforts to reduce direct emissions from the private sector.

The group, which is also supported by the United Nations Development Programme and the COP26 Presidency, has today confirmed it intends to assess how voluntary carbon markets should and could align with any agreement on Article 6, as well as the broader regulatory environment for offset projects.

"Voluntary carbon markets can play a credible and critical role in global climate action, if we can establish guardrails that ensure they are truly additional to real action on private sector decarbonisation," said Rachel Kyte, co-chair of the VCMI. "The VCMI Roadmap lays out an ambitious and rapid action plan to build voluntary carbon markets that channel vital finance to climate action, while not distracting from or delaying decarbonisation of our global economy."

The VCMI roadmap, which comes after the group ran an extensive consultation exercise with governments, civil society, and business, sets out the critical issues the VCMI seeks to address, ranging from ensuring that corporate climate claims such as 'carbon neutral' and 'net zero' are credible, science-based, and cover all aspects of firms' activity, to exploring how to stop the 'double counting' of carbon credits whereby both the host nation for a project and an offset purchaser count emissions reductions towards their own climate goals.

The group said it was also committed to bringing greater transparency to carbon credit claims, which it said could be achieved with stricter guidelines for business and regular reporting on progress on use of carbon credits.

VCMI also said it would work to determine the correct balance between 'reduction' carbon credits - which are backed by projects that reduce emisisons by preventing their release into the atmosphere - and 'removal' credits, which are generated from activities that pull carbon from the atmosphere.

Echoing the findings of a separate report published yesterday by the VCM Global Dialogue group, the VCMI also said the rights and voices of Indigenous Peoples and local communities that live alongside carbon credit projects were considered in all plans to scale voluntary carbon markets.

"We must ensure that the voices and rights of local communities and Indigenous Peoples that host projects are strongly protected by guidelines and governance," said VCMI co-chair Tariye Gbadegesin. "The VCMI Roadmap will tackle this issue head on and I look forward to driving this work forward."

The VCMI said the 52 organisations that had contributed to its consultation had demonstrated high levels of support for its vision and principles.

The move comes just a day after the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) published a much anticipated new standard for corporate net zero targets, ruling companies must aim to cut their emissions by at least 90 per cent while only using offsets for the remain small proportion of their emissions if they are to have net zero targets accredited by the group.