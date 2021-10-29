Carbon Clean unveils world's smallest carbon capture technology

Leading carbon capture business Carbon Clean yesterday unveiled CycloneCC, hailing the technology as the world's smallest carbon capture technology.

The system was developed in the UK by industry heavyweights and academics with £5m government funding, and has been hailed by its developers as a means of overcoming some of the technical and cost barriers faced by the fledgling carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector.

The company said the sheer size of carbon capture technology has posed a significant barrier to adoption, and as such CycloneCC uses rotating packed beds in place of a large chimney stack that allows it to absorb CO2 more efficiently, resulting in a footprint 10 times smaller than conventional carbon capture technology.

Carbon Clean claims the new technology can also slash carbon capture costs by 50 per cent, with an expected average cost of $30 per tonne, well below the current EU carbon price which reached a record high of €60 ($70) per tonne in August.

"With many industrial plants having limited space, the biggest barriers to widespread CCUS adoption have been the size and cost of existing technology," said Aniruddha Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Clean. "Carbon Clean is breaking down these barriers with the world's smallest industrial carbon capture solution. CycloneCC is the next generation of technology that will make carbon capture simple, affordable, and scalable - bringing it within reach of a huge number of industrial emitters, especially those with small to mid-size emission point sources."

The technology has already completed successful trials at a rate of one tonne per day (TPD) at sites in the UK and US and CycloneCC is currently being commercialised to capture emissions at differing rates of 10 and 100 TPD with a number of selected partners. A final product roll out is slated for summer 2022, the company said.

Carbon Clean confirmed that the CycloneCC can be expected to be on the market in 2023 and is now demonstrating a pilot plant at Doosan Babcock's Emission Reduction Test Facility in Scotland, in collaboration with Newcastle University, the University of Sheffield, and support from the UK government.

The news comes as experts from the Global CCS Institute warn more action to accelerate the development of the sector is required to achieve the world's climate targets, despite global CCS capacity increasing by a third in the first nine months of the year.

Commenting on the announcement, Greg Hands, UK Energy & Climate Change minister, said: "We want the UK to be a world leader in developing and deploying Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage technology, which will be a critical tool in decarbonising industry and ensuring our manufacturers remain internationally competitive.

"Backed by £5m of government funding, Carbon Clean's innovative new technology will help make the widespread industrial adoption of carbon capture a reality, supporting UK industries to decarbonise while attracting new investment as we work towards ending our contribution to climate change by 2050."