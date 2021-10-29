'Time for PR and ad agencies to come clean': Campaigners demand UK creative agencies cut ties with fossil fuel firms

Clean Creatives - the US-based campaign group that has ramped-up pressure on PR and advertising firms to stop working with the fossil fuel industry - has announced it is now also training its sights on the UK, where it warns current industry sustainability initiatives are inadequate and threaten to undermine the sector's climate integrity.

The campaign group this week announced plans to encourage advertising and PR agencies across the UK to join others from around the world pledging to decline all future contracts with the fossil fuel industry. It argues that companies which fail to do so are failing to address their climate impact and could contribute to an erosion of trust in the communications industry.

Clean Creatives' campaign marks a more robust approach to advertising practices than the UK's existing industry initiatives. Last year the Advertising Association trade body launched Ad Net Zero, a green initiative which is focused largely on pushing firms to reduce their operational, office, and production emissions, but it stops short of calling on firms to cut ties with with fossil fuel clients altogether. It does, however, recommend UK creative agencies "harness advertising's power to support consumer behaviour change".

But the Clean Creatives campaign argues the Ad Net Zero approach puts the sector out of joint with the "other major industries" that account for their products' carbon footprint, arguing the sector's decision to leave out its client work from its climate accounting amounted a to a "6.74 billion tonne loophole".

"Despite their sustainability goals and past pledges to stop working with climate deniers, nearly all of the world's largest PR and ad firms continue to work with fossil fuel industry clients," said Clean Creatives campaign manager Duncan Meisel. "WPP does business with Shell and Chevron, Omnicom's BBDO does much of ExxonMobil's advertising, Ogilvy runs branding exercises for BP....The spread of climate misinformation can be directly traced back to firms with names like WPP, Omnicom, and Edelman. As long as they continue to engage in polluter relations, these firms will be one of our greatest barriers to climate progress. It's time for PR and ad agencies to come clean."

Documents published by Clean Creatives earlier this week argue the direct emissions targeted by the Ad Net Zero campaign represent just a tiny slither of the sector's overall carbon footprint, which it argues is overwhelmingly generated by advertising campaigns that serve to launder the reputation of fossil fuel companies and therefore help delay climate action.

It estimates that the emissions of UK ad and PR agencies' existing and recent fossil fuel clients amount to a carbon footprint 77,000 times greater than the total carbon footprint of the UK ad industry itself. As such, Clean Creatives argues the carbon savings generated by the entire UK ad industry reducing its operational carbon emissions to zero - the leading ambition of the Ad Net Zero initiative - would be wiped out by just 0.001 per cent of emissions growth within the fossil fuel companies they work with.

"The magnitude of this loophole threatens the integrity of efforts to restore public trust in the ad industry," the documents note. "The next phase of this initiative to address the ad industry's carbon pollution needs to begin with addressing its work for the fossil fuel industry."

The Advertising Association hit back at the criticism, however, with the trade association's chief executive Stephen Woodford arguing it was up to individual agencies themselves to chose which clients to work with.

"There are many voices and views on the issue of sustainability and it is important to hear them all," he said. "Ultimately, every business has the right to choose who it does and doesn't work with and climate change creates much debate about these decisions. Our focus with Ad Net Zero is to take responsibility for the operations of our industry, as they are rapidly decarbonised during the next decade."

Woodford added that firms' ongoing efforts to decarbonise their operations followed the Advertising Standards Authorities "strict rules" about sustainability messages, which would amplify the industry's ability to "powerfully promote sustainable behaviours and products".

Woodford's comments were echoed by Paul Bainsfair, director general at the Institute of Practioners in Advertising (IPA), who said that the Ad Net Zero campaign had helped agencies across the UK become "leaders" in direct emissions reduction.

"As a founder member of Ad Net Zero and the trade body for UK ad agencies, however, our role is not to tell our members which clients they can work with; it is our role to encourage as much as advertising work as possible to promote sustainable behaviours and to do this in a way which is legal, decent, honest and truthful," he said.

The call for the Ad Net Zero campaign to take a tougher line on the advertising sector's indirect emissions comes as the advertising sector faces growing criticism for its work with high-carbon companies, such as airlines, SUV manufacturers and fossil fuel producers.

Many of the advertising agencies singled out in Clean Creatives' white paper for their ongoing or recent work with fossil fuel clients - Adam and Eve, Dentsu, McGarryBowen, Havas, McCann Worldgroup - are members of the Ad Net Zero campaign.

To date, more than 172 agencies and 600 workers have joined the Clean Creatives pledge since its launch in the US last year. The campaign pledge commits agencies to not accept future work with companies whose primary business is the extraction, transportation, or processing of fossil fuels; power companies with more than 50 per cent of their generation in fossil fuels; or trade associations representing the interests of fossil fuel companies.

Don't Cry Wolf, Enviral, Franses, Futerra, Hope & Glory, Words + Pixels are among the UK firms that have already pledged their support to the campaign, which has confirmed its plan to also reach out to agency workers on social media to give them the opportunity to sign the pledge.