German food and drinks brand Knorr is planning to launch 50 regenerative agriculture projects over the next four years, in a move funded through parent company Unilever's €1bn Climate & Nature Fund, it announced today.

Farming projects supported through Fund will follow Unilever's Regenerative Agriculture Principles, which are focused on ensuring a positive impact on nature through nourishing the soil, increasing biodiversity, improving water quality, capturing carbon and restoring the land, according to the consumer goods giant.

Knorr, which is aiming to grow 80 per cent of its key ingredients, covering vegetables, herbs, spices and grains, through its regenerative agriculture roadmap, said it would work with suppliers and farmers to find new ways to grow food with a positive impact on nature. It also plans to share its findings with partners and academics.

The Climate & Nature Fund as announced last year to support Unilever's decarbonisation projects, including its commitment to protect and regenerate 1.5 million hectares of land, forests and oceans by 2030. Knorr expects its regenerative agriculture roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water by around 30 per cent while improving biodiversity, soil health and livelihoods.

"We need to work with nature and ecosystems - not against," said Hanneke Faber, global president of foods and refreshment at Unilever. "Earlier this year we launched Unilever's Regenerative Agriculture Principles to support the growing of food with a positive impact on nature. Now Knorr is putting the principles into practice - and sharing learnings along the way so that others can do the same."

Knorr has already launched three regenerative farming projects around the world this year, including a tomato farming scheme in Spain which it claims improves soil health; a vegetable production project in France geared at boosting climate resilience; and a rice farming project in Arkansas, US, that aims to preserve water and slash emissions.

Today's announcement follows the launch of Unilever's Climate Promise in September, an initiative geared at encouraging the company's suppliers to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent over the next decade.