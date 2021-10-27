Analysis of over 16,500 investment funds worth $27tr has revealed that just just 158 individual funds, worth 0.5 per cent of the total assets, are currently aligned with the Paris agreement's higher temperature rise limit of ‘well-below 2°C' by the end of the century, according to non-profit CDP.

Moreover, the research carried out by CDP found only 102 funds were algined with a 1.5°C pathway - the more ambitious and optimal goal of the Paris agreement. Climate scientists have warned the limiting temperatures to the 1.5C threshold is required if the worst impacts of climate change are to be avoided.

The vast majority of global funds assessed in the research are currently invested in assets with an expected temperature path of dangerous levels of global warming. Over 8,000 - 62 per cent of assets - were temperature scored at above 2.75°C, it found.

Laurent Babikian, global director capital markets at CDP, described the data as "catastrophic".

"Global leaders land this week in Rome for the G20 and in Glasgow for COP26, where ensuring 1.5°C is achievable and global climate finance mobilised are two key objectives," he said. "But this data is catastrophic. Despite mounting net zero commitments from the financial sector, and an apparent ESG 'boom', the truth is that not even one per centof fund assets are currently Paris-aligned."

"This is like an x-ray on the industry, exposing almost all assets on the planet to be out of step with climate objectives," he continued. "It is an urgent reality check for real, credible actions now from the financial community to step up engagement with their portfolios and take decisive action to transition their portfolios onto a 1.5°C path."

When considering Scope 3 emissions, the percentage of funds aligned to the Paris agreement drops from 0.5 per cent to just 0.2 per cent, or just 65 individual funds.

"The fund market reflects the real economy," Babikian added. "Though growing fast, science-based emissions targets still cover only a tiny fraction of the investable market. Vast volumes of global capital now need to move to be 1.5° C -aligned, but cannot because the corporate sector ambition is too low. We must see that COP26 drives much faster adoption of 2030 targets in line with 1.5°C, and many more financial products which are actually Paris-aligned. Collaboration and engagement are key: investors and lenders must engage all companies in their portfolios to set science-based targets now."