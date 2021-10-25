BusinessGreen has today announced plans for its latest virtual Summit as part of this year's Net Zero Festival, confirming that the Net Zero Culture Summit will take place on Tuesday December 7th.

Delegates can register now for a free pass to attend the interactive virtual summit, which will bring together a host of top business executives and leading academics and campaigners to explore how to catalyse the development of a working culture that supports the net zero transition and ensure that cultural industries utilise their uniquely powerful role to drive a new phase of climate action.

Confirmed speakers include Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the ITUC Stephen Woodford, CEO of the Advertising Association, Sarah Mukherjee, CEO of IEMA, and Emmanuel Faber, former CEO at Danone, among many others.

Interactive panel debates and interview sessions chaired by BusinessGreen editor James Murray will explore everything from the history of successful social change movements and the role of religion in building support for the net zero transition to workshop focused discussions on how to tackle the net zero skills gap and engage the public with clean technologies.

Further confirmed speakers include Cowspiracy co-producer Dr Sailesh Rao, CEO at the Behavioural Insights Team David Halpern, and author of Our Biggest Experiment - An Epic History of the Climate Crisis, Alice Bell.

"One of the recurring themes from last month's Net Zero Festival was the vital role of engaging the public in the net zero transition and creating a culture within an organisation that prioritises climate action," said Murray. "In the wake of the COP26 Climate Summit our Net Zero Culture Summit will bring together leading experts to explore how top businesses and communicators are working to accelerate efforts to decarbonise and normalise sustainable behaviours. It's a vital topic that any businesses with a net zero strategy in place would be wise to engage with."

The event is free to attend for senior executives and will be available on demand after the Summit. You can register to attend here.

The Net Zero Culture Summit will follow this week's free-to-attend COP26 Business Briefing, which will provide BusinessGreen readers with an invaluable expert overview of what to expect from next week's Glasgow Summit.