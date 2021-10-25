Budget: Treasury eyes £800m EV investment fund and green shipping tax breaks

Maritime firms investing in decarbonisation, ships that lay cables for offshore wind farms, and scientific research vessels could be offered tax breaks under plans set to be announced in this week's hotly-anticipated Budget and Spending Review, according to the Treasury.

The Treasury yesterday announced that global shipping companies investing in the net zero transition, as well as vessels which fly the Union Jack, would soon stand a greater chance of being accepted into the UK's domestic tonnage tax regime, which it said would enable them to pay less tax.

The post-Brexit changes, which are earmarked to come into force from April next year, would be the UK's first tax tonnage shake-up since the regime was first introduced 20 years ago.

Tonnage tax regimes help countries attract shipping companies to their jurisdictions through offering competitive tax rates, and as global competition and trade has ramped up over recent years, more countries have developed their differing regimes.

According to the Treasury, when a shipping business registers as part of the UK's tax tonnage regime, they can pay less tax by paying based on the amount they can carry, rather than the profits they make.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said rules regarding the type of boats that could qualify for the UK's tax tonnage regime would be expanded to reflect the UK's net zero ambitions and its plans to advance its position as a global leader in science and technology.

"The UK has always been a proud and pre-eminent maritime nation, with 95 per cent of our trade in goods carried out by sea," he said. "Now we have left the EU, it's time for us to do even more to help the UK shipping industry to grow and compete in the global market."

The changes are set to be announced on Wednesday as part of the Treasury's Budget and Autumn Spending Review, when the green economy is hoping for a raft of funding and tax changes to help support the government's Net Zero Strategy which was finally published last week.

Reports over the weekend suggest the Budget is set to include a £1.4bn investment fund to provide grants to encourage overseas companies to invest in UK industries, with more than £800m of the funding earmarked for electric vehicle manufacturing, and a further £354m for life sciences.

Elsewhere, there are hopes Budget announcements this week could include further support to help decarbonise UK homes and buildings, in addition to the £5,000 boiler upgrade grant programme for householders unveiled as part of the Heat and Buildings Strategy last week.

However, Sunak has also faced mounting criticism from green campaigners over his perceived failure to provide sufficient funding to support the government's net zero plans, with critics arguing more financial support is urgently needed in areas such as home energy efficiency, transport, and industry. Questions also remain over how the government plans to plug the expected loss in tax revenues from fuel duty as more drivers shift towards EVs.

In addition, last week's Net Zero Review from the Treasury prompted criticism from campaigners for focusing heavily on the costs of decarbonising the UK economy, while placing far less emphasis on the myriad economic opportunities and societal benefits, as well as the devastating costs of runaway climate change. The Treasury report also appeared to rule out additional borrowing to fund low carbon infrastructure, sparking widespread criticism from environmental groups.

The final preparations for this week's Budget come as results of a survey of more than 1,000 businesses published today by consulting giant EY found that 39 per cent of respondents believe the Treasury should raise taxes on higher carbon activities, in order to better reflect the cost of greenhouse gas emissions on the UK economy and society.

Chris Sanger, head of tax policy at EY, told The Times that companies believed there was a role for a "carrot and stick" approach to driving the net zero transition. "The stick is a greater burden on the use of carbon-intensive energy, with the carrot being tax relief for investment into greener sources of power," he explained.

Moreover, Savanta ComRes polling published today by The Independent suggests two-thirds of voters would also support UK tax rises to pay for measures to mitigate the climate crisis. Some 67 per cent of respondents said such tax rises would be 'acceptable', compared to 22 per cent who said it would be 'unacceptable', according to the newspaper.