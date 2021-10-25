From cutting air travel to counting carbon: How Capgemini plans to achieve net zero by 2030

BusinessGreen's sister publication Computing sits down with James Robey to discuss the consultancy giant's push towards achieving net zero across its operations, business travel, and supply chain by 2030
James Robey, global head of sustainability at Capgemini, has been in post for nearly 11 years, previously holding down other sustainability-focused jobs at the professional services giant. He also lectures...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals
Choose from our 3 paid membership levels