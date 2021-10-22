'Confusing and complex': Citizens Advice warns weak consumer clean tech protections could harm net zero mission

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
'Confusing and complex': Citizens Advice warns weak consumer clean tech protections could harm net zero mission

Citizens are being disencentivised to make green improvements to their homes by a weak consumer protection regime for heat pumps, energy efficiency enhancements, and solar technologies, a new report warns

The government may have set out a bold vision for decarbonising the UK's homes in this week's long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy, but plans to turbocharge the market for domestic clean technologies...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals

Choose from our 3 paid membership levels

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Embodied carbon vs operational carbon: What's the difference and why does it matter?

UK raises £6bn for green projects in second green gilt

Most read
01

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: Treasury sets out new environmental reporting rules for businesses

18 October 2021 • 5 min read
02

Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution

19 October 2021 • 11 min read
03

'Affordable choice': Government fires up plan to drive down cost of clean heat

18 October 2021 • 10 min read
04

Government poised to deliver Net Zero Strategy, but will it be bold enough?

18 October 2021 • 9 min read
05

The Net Zero Strategy: All the top announcements at a glance

19 October 2021 • 8 min read

More on Policy

Embodied carbon vs operational carbon: What's the difference and why does it matter?
Buildings

Embodied carbon vs operational carbon: What's the difference and why does it matter?

The building sector to take a holistic approach to tackling its climate impact - and that involves looking at both embodied and operational emissions, explains Steve McGregor, group MD of DMA Group

Steve McGregor, DMA Group
clock 22 October 2021 • 4 min read
Pension schemes to be forced to show Paris Agreement alignment
Investment

Pension schemes to be forced to show Paris Agreement alignment

Thérèse Coffey says pensions can become the 'superpower' in the transition to net zero

Holly Roach, Professional Pensions
clock 22 October 2021 • 5 min read
COP25 in Madrid ended in deadlock
Policy

What does success look like for COP26?

As fears of a 'COP flop' get an airing, the battle to define what constitutes a successful Glasgow Summit is hotting up

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 October 2021 • 8 min read