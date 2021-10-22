'Confusing and complex': Citizens Advice warns weak consumer clean tech protections could harm net zero mission

Citizens are being disencentivised to make green improvements to their homes by a weak consumer protection regime for heat pumps, energy efficiency enhancements, and solar technologies, a new report warns
The government may have set out a bold vision for decarbonising the UK's homes in this week's long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy, but plans to turbocharge the market for domestic clean technologies...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals
Choose from our 3 paid membership levels