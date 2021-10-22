The BBC has reiterated its plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and confirmed that it has secured approval for its near term emissions targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the UN-backed framework that advises organisations on how to ensure their climate goals are in line with limiting global warming to 1.5C.

The SBTi yesterday approved the BBC's targets to reduce its operational Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46 per cent over the next decade, and its Scope 3 value chain emissions by 28 per cent over the same time frame. The BBC also confirmed any residual emissions are to be offset to achieve the 2030 net zero target, although it insisted its focus is on reducing emissions generated by the organisation and its value chain.

The corporation said it will implement a 'deep decarbonisation' strategy to reduce and eliminate emissions ahead of the 2030 deadline, which includes switching to renewables and electric vehicles, reducing business travel and working with suppliers to curb emissions in their organisations. The BBC also said it will continue to implement more sustainable production methods, such as the use of hydrogen and battery powered generators that was recently piloted on the production of its Winterwatch show.

"At the start of the year we shared our ambition to reach net zero by 2030. Since then, there's been a huge amount of work to put in place a credible and achievable plan," said Tim Davie, BBC director general. "We are now converting that plan into action. This will be a huge collective effort. It won't be easy, but we must act, and act now, to reduce our environmental impact."

In August, the BBC appointed former director of sustainability consultancy service Carbon Intelligence, Danielle Mulder, as its first director of sustainability to lead the corporation's 2030 net zero strategy. Mulder said: "We are pursuing deep decarbonisation to achieve our net zero goals as this is what the science is telling us we need to do. Our approach will be transparent while working collaboratively with our supply chain and industry partners to drive the change that's needed."

Alongside the announcement, the BBC unveiled a range of climate-focussed content in the run up to COP26, which will be broadcast across its platforms before, during, and after the Summit under the banner Our Planet Now. Highlights include a Global Climate Debate on the first day of the conference, a Climate Voices Festival for young people to discuss their hopes and concerns about the environment, and a new consumer show, Shop Well To Save the Planet? The BBC will also premiere Sir David Attenborough's latest series The Green Planet, the night before COP26 starts.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: "With the UK hosting the summit, the range of content and the breadth of platforms the BBC can provide means we're able to illuminate the debate like never before - and help audiences, at home and around the world, understand what's at stake, the potential for solutions, and how they too can make a difference."

Speaking to BusinessGreen a BBC spokesperson said the corporation would be working across the broadcast industry to catalyse wider efforts to curb emissions. The organisation recently announced that from January 2022, all new BBC TV commissions and recommissions must achieve the albert sustainability certification. For the year 2020-21 the BBC said 48 per cent of BBC programmes were albert certified, an increase of 14 percentage points from the year before, while 98 per cent of BBC TV productions managed to reduce their emissions.

The BBC's announcement was welcomed by Christina Figueres, founder of Global Optimism and former executive secretary of UNFCCC, who said: "I am delighted to see the BBC apply the same scientific rigour to sustainability that they've applied in their programming and content, by adopting science based targets. Aligning to the science and demonstrating leadership by example is very welcome at this critical time."

In related news, Sky also announced its climate-focused content plans for COP26, including a dedicated channel 'Sky News Climate LIVE' that will broadcast direct from a bespoke on-location studio at the Glasgow Summit and a Sky Kids Original documentary featuring The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In addition, an exclusive Sky News documentary CLIMATE CRISIS: Life on the Frontline will air on Sky News and Sky News Climate LIVE on the 5 November at 9pm, followed by an in-person screening at COP26 on 7 November.