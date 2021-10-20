Earthwatch Europe and NatureScot have begun to plant eight new 'Wee Forests' across Glasgow to celebrate COP26, ahead of the opening of the global Climate Summit later this month.

The compact forests of 600 trees are to be planted at eight locations donated by the City Council with a view to creating a cluster of nature-rich green spaces across the city.

Glasgow City Council, Earthwatch Europe, and NatureScot are working with partners at the Glasgow Science Centre, Green Action Trust and The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) Scotland to plant the trees, with the project backed by a host of companies and organisations including BlackRock, Bloomberg LP, and the Scottish Government.

"For many of us, the COVID pandemic has changed how we view and value nature, and we know people want to spend more time outdoors for the benefits it brings to their mental and physical health," said Scottish Environment Minister Mairi McAllan. "We need to improve access to our green spaces and provide equal opportunities for everyone to connect to nature. Wee Forests are an ideal way of achieving this, whether as a place for children to play or a quiet spot to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

"Our Wee Forests enable people to be directly involved in tackling the nature and climate crises by planting, looking after and charting the development of a forest and the wildlife it attracts in their own neighbourhood."

The tiny woods, each the size of tennis courts, are expected to attract over 500 animal and plant species within the first three years. Earthwatch has announced it will work with the local community and schools to collect data from the forests to measure the environmental benefits, including carbon absorption and improvements in biodiversity, as well as the contribution to public wellbeing provided by the new green spaces.

Louise Hartley, Tiny Forest programme manager at Earthwatch Europe, said: "The environmental crises we face - from climate change to biodiversity loss - are too big, too urgent, and too complex for any one organisation to solve alone. COP26 is vital in uniting the world to tackle climate change, and we are playing our part.

"The Wee Forest project aims to provide people with the knowledge and skills to protect our natural world and inspire them to take climate action. We are delighted to be working with our public and private sector partners to bring these inspiring spaces to COP26 and the residents of Glasgow."

In related news, ITV yesterday announced plans to launch a Climate Action Week alongside COP26, during which both the channel's regular programmes and specifically commissioned content will focus on the environment. Daily programming such as ITV News, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, and even soaps such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale will all focus on green themes, while the channel will also broadcast commissioned content, including a new film from Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald, titled It Takes a Flood, which looks at the increasing number of floods in the UK in recent years.