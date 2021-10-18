'Affordable choice': Government fires up plan to drive down cost of clean heat

The government has this evening announced long-awaited plans to drive down emissions from buildings and catalyse the market for clean heat technologies, predicting heat pumps will soon be cost competitive with conventional boilers.

The much-delayed package includes a new £450m grant scheme to encourage households to switch to heat pumps and other low carbon heating systems, £60m of innovation funding to help drive down the cost of heat pump technologies, and a goal to end the installation of conventional gas boilers by 2035.

However, the plans sparked a mixed response from business groups and environmental campaigners, with some welcoming the clear market signal that gas boilers are to be replaced by cleaner technologies and others warning the current proposed levels of funding are unlikely to deliver on the government's targets to slash building emissions and deliver 600,000 heat pumps installations a year from 2028.

The much-anticipated document is expected to be formally published tomorrow, and is due to be swiftly followed by the release of the government's similarly long-awaited Net Zero Strategy, which will set out how the UK intends to deliver on its long term decarbonisation goals. This evening's announcement also comes just hours after the Treasury published new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR), which will apply to large companies, as well as pension schemes, investment products, and asset managers and owners.

Announcing the Heat and Buildings Strategy this evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new grant scheme would help drive the market for heat pumps and create thousands of green jobs, while curbing costs for households.

"As we clean up the way we heat our homes over the next decade, we are backing our brilliant innovators to make clean technology like heat pumps as cheap to buy and run as gas boilers - supporting thousands of green jobs," he said. "Our new grants will help homeowners make the switch sooner, without costing them extra, so that going green is the better choice when their boiler needs an upgrade."

His comments were echoed by Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who said recent volatile global gas prices had "highlighted the need to double down on our efforts to reduce Britain's reliance on fossil fuels and move away from gas boilers over the coming decade to protect consumers in long term".

The Heat and Buildings Strategy had been subject to significant battles within government, with the Treasury voicing fears about the cost of phasing out gas boilers and upgrading homes across the country. However, Kwarteng insisted the costs associated with clean heat technologies would "plummet over the next decade".

"We expect low carbon heating systems will become the obvious, affordable choice for consumers," he said. "Through our new grant scheme, we will ensure people are able to choose a more efficient alternative in the meantime."

As had been widely trailed, the plan - which is expected to support up to 240,000 jobs across the UK by 2035 - features a new £450m, three-year Boiler Upgrade Scheme that is scheduled to launch next April and will provide grants of up to £5,000 for households replacing a gas boiler with a clean alternative. The government said the grants would mean people choosing to install a heat pump would pay a similar amount as if they were installing a traditional gas boiler.

The £450m Boiler Upgrade Scheme is part of a wider £3.9bn funding package for decarbonising heat and buildings, including a three year Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, a new Home Upgrade Grant scheme, a Heat Networks Transformation Programme, and a Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to help fund energy efficiency upgrades for public buildings.

The government said it would also work together with businesses to deliver on a goal of making heat pumps the same cost to buy and run as fossil fuel boilers by 2030.

The plans are backed by a target for all new heating systems installed in UK homes by 2035 to be either using low-carbon technologies, such as electric heat pumps, or supporting new technologies like hydrogen-ready boilers, although the government stressed it would not make a long term decision on the role of hydrogen in heating buildings until 2026 when the results of a series of small scale trials are expected.

The government also stressed that contrary to some media reports no-one would be forced to remove their existing fossil fuel boilers, with the transition towards clean heat systems expected to play out over the next 14 years.

In addition to the new funding commitments, the plan confirms Ministers are to launch a call for evidence on proposals for energy bill levies to be switched from electricity to gas bills - a move supporters of heat pumps argue would help incentivise the shift towards cleaner heating technologies. However, the government said a final decision on the proposed reforms would not be made until next year, and Ministers are known to be wary that the move could be characterised as a hike in gas bills at a time when wholesale gas prices are soaring.

The package was broadly welcomed by leading figures within the energy industry, who predicted it would help catalyse a rapid expansion of the heat pump market.

"This Heat and Buildings Strategy will help kickstart a cheap clean heating revolution, by bringing prices down for households and allowing companies to invest in scaling up their clean heating operations," said Greg Jackson, CEO and founder of Octopus Energy. "When the new scheme launches in April, Octopus Energy will install heat pumps for about the same cost as gas boilers. Octopus has already committed £10m investment to its research and development and training centre dedicated to the decarbonisation of heat, and has begun training engineers at the rate of 1,000 per year."

"But this is just the beginning. By scaling up the technology and supply chain in Britain, innovative companies like ours will soon be able to fit and run heat pumps without any government support, bringing us one step closer to making the UK the Silicon Valley of Energy and creating thousands of clean energy jobs throughout the country. Electric heat pumps are more efficient, safer and cleaner than gas boilers and can help make homes more comfortable with less energy. Today we've crossed a massive milestone in our fight against climate change and to reduce Britain's reliance on expensive, dirty gas."

His comments were echoed by chief executive of E.ON UK Michael Lewis who argued that "with the right policy framework in place, we're confident the cost of a heat pump can be reduced by up to half over the coming years". "We welcome proposals in the Heat and Buildings Strategy which are designed to tackle this issue head-on, making the green option the default option," he added. "Once we have mass demand, commercial innovation in installation and economies of scale will take over to reduce costs and give customers greater confidence in what is already a tried and trusted technology for many around the world."

However, Labour's Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband slammed the plans, arguing the package remained badly underfunded.

"As millions of families face an energy and cost of living crisis, this is a meagre, unambitious and wholly inadequate response," he said in a statement. "Families up and down the country desperately needed Labour's 10 year plan investing £6bn a year for home insulation and zero carbon heating to cut bills by £400 per year, improve our energy security, create jobs and reduce carbon emissions. People can't warm their homes with yet more of Boris Johnson's hot air but that is all that is on offer."

Business groups and environmental campaigners offered the strategy a mixed response, arguing that further funding would be required to deliver on the government's goals.

"We welcome the focus on making heat pumps an attractive and affordable solution for households looking to replace polluting fossil gas boilers," said Juliet Phillips, senior policy advisor at think tank E3G. "It is now up to the Treasury to back this plan with a comprehensive investment package - with the new spending commitments announced today falling considerably short of what's needed to get on track for climate targets. There is a major energy efficiency funding gap, which could significantly undermine the UK's ability to cut emissions from housing. New analysis by E3G has shown that around 80 per cent of middle and low income households living in inefficient housing have no access to nationwide support to improve their homes. The Spending Review is the opportunity for the Treasury to address this and ensure everyone can reap the benefits of warmer, healthier homes that are cheaper to run."

Her comments were echoed by Ana Musat, head of policy at the Aldersgate Group, who argued that to build on the "strong foundations" provided by the strategy the government "should set clear regulatory and fiscal measures to drive the uptake of energy efficiency retrofits, which will be key to lowering energy bills and tackling fuel poverty, as well as reducing demand on the grid".

"Energy efficiency retrofits can also create significant economic activity and job creation, being labour-intensive and rooted in local supply chains: 108,000 net new jobs could be created annually until 2030 through energy efficiency," she said. "There is also potential to scale up these projects by investing in skills, for instance through the rapid implementation of the Green Jobs Taskforce's recommendations. Measures like the rollout of minimum energy efficiency standards for domestic buildings and commercial properties and a reduction of VAT for energy efficiency retrofits will be essential in creating demand and attracting investment into insulation and deep retrofits."

Meanwhile, Friends of the Earth's Mike Childs warned that as it stands the package was unlikely to deliver the large scale emissions reductions that would be required to put the UK on a path to net zero emissions. "Of course this is presented to look fantastic, and with industry backing, but a quick glance reveals it to be quite modest," he said. "£450m pounds delivered via individual £5,000 grants means 90,000 heat pump installations over three years. That just isn't very much, and won't meet the Prime Minister's ambition of 600,000 a year by 2028. Investment will drive down the cost of heat pumps, and technical innovation plus skills training is a part of this, but so is scale. These grants will only incentivise the best-off households."

He similarly warned that "£950m pounds over three years for the home upgrade scheme just won't drive the scale of energy efficiency needed in both private and rented sectors".

"This is a start, it's just not a very good one when the many benefits of a really generous scheme are abundantly clear: from warm, healthy homes to slashed emissions, with jobs to boot," Childs warned.

The Heat and Buildings Strategy is expected to be accompanied by the Net Zero Strategy, which is set to include measures to unlock investment in new nuclear power plants, carbon capture and storage projects, and other forms of low carbon infrastructure. Ministers are also expected to consult on the introduction of a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate for auto manufacturers, which would require them to ramp up production of ZEV models.

Green businesses will also be keeping an eye out for the results of the Treasury's promised review of the costs associated with the net zero transition, which according to reports has been the subject of a major row within government over Chancellor Rishi Sunak's willingness to produce an analysis that focuses on the cost of meeting the UK's climate goals while failing to assess the economic benefits and costs of inaction.