BAT fires up net zero strategy with new 2050 goal

clock • 1 min read
BAT commits to net zero value chain emissions by 2050
Image:

BAT commits to net zero value chain emissions by 2050

Tobacco giant pledges to bring its existing sustainability commitments in line with climate science, as it signs up to the Race to Zero campaign

British American Tobacco (BAT) has committed to delivering net zero emissions by 2050 across its value chain and will bring its existing sustainability targets in line with limiting global warming to 1.5C after signing up to the UN's Race to Zero, the company announced late last week.

The UN backed Race to Zero campaign works with the Science Based Targets initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5C coalition to rally businesses, regions, and institutions around the world to commit to halving global emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050 ahead of next month's COP26 Climate Summit.

Kingsley Wheaton, chief marketing officer at BAT, said climate action lies at the core of the company's 'A Better Tomorrow' strategy, which launched in 2020. "Our purpose of building A Better Tomorrow ensures that sustainability is front and centre in all we do," he said. "We are proud, therefore, to support the Race to Zero campaign. This is in addition to our New Categories journey - with Vuse, glo and Velo - and our ambition to have 30 million non-combustible product users and £5bn of New Category revenue by 2025." 

In 2019, the company introduced three reduced-risk products, Vuse, glo and Velo. Earlier this year, it claimed e-cigarette brand Vuse had become the first 'carbon neutral' vape brand. The company also announced it had slashed its emissions by nearly 31 per cent in 2020, against a 2017 baseline.

In related news, the John Lewis Partnership also joined the Race to Zero last week and committed to reducing its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

AXA pledges to invest £1.3bn in forest protection

eBay slashes emissions goals with new SBTi approved climate targets

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and RES team up for £3bn UK green hydrogen plan

14 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Reports: Government poised to announce 2035 boiler phase-out

12 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Tetra Pak boss: Policymakers can help unlock net zero supply chains

12 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Global carbon capture and storage capacity increases by a third in nine months

13 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Climate change is the world's biggest threat - collaboration is needed to neutralise it

13 October 2021 • 3 min read

More on Management

What the G7 and COP26 summits can teach us about putting on sustainable events
Management

What the G7 and COP26 summits can teach us about putting on sustainable events

Arup acted as sustainability manager for the G7 Summit in Cornwall in 2021, and the firm's sustainability and climate specialist Natasha Connolly argues holding a sustainable COP26 can be a catalyst for wider change

Natasha Connolly, Arup
clock 18 October 2021 • 4 min read
PRI predicts food and land systems are set to change dramatically over next decade
Energy

'Peak meat': Why investors are predicting global emissions reduction will outpace current climate plans

But stakeholders need to come together to push for more drastic climate action to limit global waming to a safer 1.5C, investor group warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 October 2021 • 6 min read
Net Zero Festival: CEOs discuss barriers to net zero and how to overcome them
Management

Net Zero Festival: CEOs discuss barriers to net zero and how to overcome them

VIDEO: Hitachi UK&I CEO Ian Funnell, Natwest Group CEO Alison Rose, and Co-operative Group CEO Steve Murrells offer views on how to tackle the biggest corporate net zero challenges

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 18 October 2021 • 1 min read