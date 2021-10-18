BAT fires up net zero strategy with new 2050 goal

British American Tobacco (BAT) has committed to delivering net zero emissions by 2050 across its value chain and will bring its existing sustainability targets in line with limiting global warming to 1.5C after signing up to the UN's Race to Zero, the company announced late last week.

The UN backed Race to Zero campaign works with the Science Based Targets initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5C coalition to rally businesses, regions, and institutions around the world to commit to halving global emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050 ahead of next month's COP26 Climate Summit.

Kingsley Wheaton, chief marketing officer at BAT, said climate action lies at the core of the company's 'A Better Tomorrow' strategy, which launched in 2020. "Our purpose of building A Better Tomorrow ensures that sustainability is front and centre in all we do," he said. "We are proud, therefore, to support the Race to Zero campaign. This is in addition to our New Categories journey - with Vuse, glo and Velo - and our ambition to have 30 million non-combustible product users and £5bn of New Category revenue by 2025."

In 2019, the company introduced three reduced-risk products, Vuse, glo and Velo. Earlier this year, it claimed e-cigarette brand Vuse had become the first 'carbon neutral' vape brand. The company also announced it had slashed its emissions by nearly 31 per cent in 2020, against a 2017 baseline.

In related news, the John Lewis Partnership also joined the Race to Zero last week and committed to reducing its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5C.