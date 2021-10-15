Global Briefing: German coalition partners back 2030 coal exit

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 5 min read
Global Briefing: German coalition partners back 2030 coal exit

Reports suggest Germany could soon accelerate coal power plant phase out plans, as a flurry of national climate action plans are unveiled ahead of COP26 Summit and Russian President Vladimir Putin announces Russia will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060

German coalition partners pledge to 'ideally' end use of coal power by 2030 The new German government could pull forward the country's target date for ending the use of unabated coal power by eight years...

Net Zero Festival: Avoiding a net zero culture war

The UK needs a local climate finance revolution: Here's how it's getting started

More on Management

'Path to recovery': Part one of COP15 closes with hopes high for new global biodiversity accord
Biodiversity

'Path to recovery': Part one of COP15 closes with hopes high for new global biodiversity accord

UN declares virtual talks have set the stage for the adoption of an ambitious post-2020 global biodiversity framework next year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 October 2021 • 3 min read
How tenant-landlord collaboration can help drive London towards net zero
Net Zero Now

How tenant-landlord collaboration can help drive London towards net zero

Net Zero Festival hears how leading businesses are working together across different industries to help drive down the capital's emissions

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 15 October 2021 • 3 min read
Sadiq Khan powers up plans for expanded London EV network
Automotive

Sadiq Khan powers up plans for expanded London EV network

Mayor visits Midland's electric black cab factory as he promises to free up more land for EV charging infrastructure

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 October 2021 • 2 min read