Global Briefing: German coalition partners back 2030 coal exit

Reports suggest Germany could soon accelerate coal power plant phase out plans, as a flurry of national climate action plans are unveiled ahead of COP26 Summit and Russian President Vladimir Putin announces Russia will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
German coalition partners pledge to 'ideally' end use of coal power by 2030 The new German government could pull forward the country's target date for ending the use of unabated coal power by eight years...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial