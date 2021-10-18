eBay slashes emissions goals with new SBTi approved climate targets

eBay plans to go carbon neutral across its offices and data centres by the end of the year

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved eBay's emissions reductions targets covering its own operations and full value chain, the leading e-commerce business announced late last week.

eBay confirmed it has set targets to slash its Scope 1 and 2 direct emissions by 90 per cent and its Scope 3 emissions generated from shipping by 20 per cent in the next decade from a 2019 baseline.

Earlier this year, the company joined the SBTi, which works with businesses to independently verify reduction targets as being in alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement science, and it has now had its target validated as being in line with limiting global warming to 1.5C.

eBay said it will now work with its logistics providers to offer low-carbon alternatives for shipping goods to help lower its Scope 3 emissions.

The company also announced it aims to become 'carbon neutral' across its offices and data centres by the end of 2021, separately from its SBTi approved targets, and will offset emissions that it cannot directly reduce to achieve this goal.

"At eBay, we believe we have an urgent and important responsibility to mitigate the impact of climate change," said Renee Morin, chief sustainability officer at the company. "We are committed to ambitious action and the approval of our science-based target along with our accelerated carbon neutrality goal are critical to the work we are doing to have real, measurable impact."

As part of the update, eBay also confirmed it had already reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 19 per cent in 2020 against its 2019 baseline year, thanks to the increased use of renewable energy. In 2020, eBay increased its electricity supply from renewable energy sources by eight percentage points from 66 per cent in 2019 to 74 per cent last year. This year the company has continued to invest in renewables and announced it has signed an agreement to purchase power from Lightsource bp's largest solar project when it is completed in 2023.

Commenting on the news, Alberto Carrillo Pineda, managing director of science based targets at SBTi partner CDP, said: "We congratulate eBay on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

"By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, eBay is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."