Coldplay to go 'carbon free' on next world tour

The band has created a portfolio of carbon removal solutions to account for the emissions they cannot directly cut, including support for Climeworks direct air capture technology

Coldplay has announced its 2022 world tour 'Music of the Spheres' will have a net zero carbon footprint, after announcing plans to invest in a range of emissions reduction projects.

The British band has committed to halving its tour-related emissions and offsetting the remaining emissions through a portfolio of carbon removal solutions to achieve the net zero goal.

The band has chosen a series of nature-based carbon removal solutions, such as reforestation, soil restoration, and seagrass meadow restoration projects, alongside support for Climeworks direct air carbon capture project so as to achieve carbon neutral status.

"Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band," Coldplay said in a statement. "We've been planning this tour for years, and we're super excited to play songs from across our whole time together. At the same time, we're very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

"So we've spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour's potential to push things forward. We won't get everything right, but we're committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It's a work in progress and we're really grateful for the help we've had so far."

Climeworks' direct air capture and storage removes CO2 from the air in a "permanent and measurable" way, according to the company. In September, the company launched Orka, a direct air capture and storage plant based in Iceland that is expected to capture 4,000 tonnes of CO2 a year.

Commenting on the announcement, co-CEO and co-founder of Climeworks, Christoph Gebald said: "It is already proven that carbon removal at scale is a must on the current emissions pathway and technological solutions will be needed. We are very inspired to see public figures like Coldplay seizing the magnitude of the challenge and acting boldly by working towards ambitious emissions reduction and removing the unavoidable part. Supporting them with our carbon dioxide removal service takes us one step closer to our vision of inspiring one billion people to remove CO2 from the air."

Read more about Climeworks technology in Cecilia Keating's recent report on Iceland's role as an emerging clean tech hub.

