John Lewis has appointed former chief sustainability officer at SSE and former CEO of Veganuary to its Climate Change Specialists team

The John Lewis Partnership has committed to the Business Ambition for 1.5C group and appointed new climate change specialists to support the development of a new roadmap towards net zero emissions, the retail giant announced yesterday.

The company said it is in the process of setting science-based emissions targets for its direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions and its Scope 3 value chain emissions in line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

As such the firm has joined the UN's Race to Zero, a partnering campaign of the Business Ambition for 1.5C that is rallying businesses, regions, and institutions to develop net zero strategies ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow next month.

"This is a critical year for climate policy," said said Marija Rompani, director of Sustainability & Ethics at the John Lewis Partnership. "World leaders are meeting at COP26 in a few short weeks and it's essential that this global summit accelerates action towards the goals set out by the Paris Agreement and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"We are absolutely committed to that ambition and recognise the important role the retail industry has in supporting its goals. We of course will not be able to solve the climate crisis alone, but we are prepared to take bold action to ensure we're part of the solution and we look forward to taking this critical next step as we set our science based targets."

John Lewis also announced it has appointed two new Climate Change Specialists to help establish its emissions reduction targets and develop a road map to net zero that builds on the company's existing commitment to reach net zero across its own operations by 2035.

Former chief sustainability officer at SSE, Alex Sutton will head the company's climate change programme, while Simon Winch, former CEO of Veganuary, joins as the company's environmental lead and will direct the Partnership's approach to climate change, biodiversity, circularity, and food waste.