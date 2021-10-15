Vattenfall and CAKE rev up plans to develop fossil-free motorbike

European utility giant Vattenfall this week announced a new partnership with Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer CAKE to develop a fossil-free electric motorcycle.

The two companies signed a letter of intent to share expertise in their respective fields to support the development of the new bike for production by 2025. The partners confirmed they will also work with external specialists to develop the motorcycle, which aims to deliver both zero tailpipe emissions and a production footprint that is not reliant on fossil fuels.

"This collaboration is an excellent example of how we can contribute with fossil-free know-how and supply chain expertise in a specific product that drives towards zero emissions," said Annika Ramsköld, head of Corporate Sustainability at Vattenfall.

Vattenfall is jointly responsible for producing the world's first fossil-free steel from hydrogen in partnership with iron ore miner LKAB and steel maker SSAB. The first shipments of 'green steel' were delivered to auto giant Volvo earlier this year, but the companies behind the plant are hoping to demonstrate how its fossil free materials can be used in multiple applications.

Commenting on the partnership, Stefan Ytterborn, CEO and founder at CAKE, said: "This truly empowers our ability to further inspire towards clean transportation, together with the amazing force of Vattenfall, their initiatives, know-how and clear targets."