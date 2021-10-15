Vattenfall and CAKE rev up plans to develop fossil-free motorbike

clock • 1 min read
Vattenfall to offer fossil-free expertise in development of fossil-free motorbike | Credit:Vattenfall / CAKE
Image:

Vattenfall to offer fossil-free expertise in development of fossil-free motorbike | Credit:Vattenfall / CAKE

Companies announce plan to bring motorbike into production by 2025

European utility giant Vattenfall this week announced a new partnership with Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer CAKE to develop a fossil-free electric motorcycle.

The two companies signed a letter of intent to share expertise in their respective fields to support the development of the new bike for production by 2025. The partners confirmed they will also work with external specialists to develop the motorcycle, which aims to deliver both zero tailpipe emissions and a production footprint that is not reliant on fossil fuels. 

"This collaboration is an excellent example of how we can contribute with fossil-free know-how and supply chain expertise in a specific product that drives towards zero emissions," said Annika Ramsköld, head of Corporate Sustainability at Vattenfall.

Vattenfall is jointly responsible for producing the world's first fossil-free steel from hydrogen in partnership with iron ore miner LKAB and steel maker SSAB. The first shipments of 'green steel' were delivered to auto giant Volvo earlier this year, but the companies behind the plant are hoping to demonstrate how its fossil free materials can be used in multiple applications.

Commenting on the partnership, Stefan Ytterborn, CEO and founder at CAKE, said: "This truly empowers our ability to further inspire towards clean transportation, together with the amazing force of Vattenfall, their initiatives, know-how and clear targets."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

GE injects £2.5m into UK young engineers academy

Coldplay to go 'carbon free' on next world tour

Most read
01

Net Zero Festival: Alex Steffen on why the climate crisis isn't taken seriously enough

08 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Octopus Energy and RES team up for £3bn UK green hydrogen plan

14 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

Tetra Pak boss: Policymakers can help unlock net zero supply chains

12 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Global carbon capture and storage capacity increases by a third in nine months

13 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Reports: Government poised to announce 2035 boiler phase-out

12 October 2021 • 5 min read

More on Technology

Toast Ale makes beer from surplus bread | Credit: Toast Ale
Waste

'Change the status quo': Brewers demand action on food waste at COP26

Breweries across UK and Ireland call on governments to raise their ambition at COP26 as they debut limited edition beer collective made from surplus bread

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 October 2021 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Taxation

Energy players call for VAT to be scrapped on green home solutions

Move will protect consumers from volatile gas prices, bring down the cost of solutions critical to curbing household emissions, and create new jobs, coalition argues

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 October 2021 • 3 min read
Climeworks launched its direct air capture and storage plant in Iceland in September | Credit:Climeworks
Offsets

Coldplay to go 'carbon free' on next world tour

The band has created a portfolio of carbon removal solutions to account for the emissions they cannot directly cut, including support for Climeworks direct air capture technology

Bea Tridimas
clock 15 October 2021 • 2 min read