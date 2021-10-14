Norway, UK, and Sweden top list of most 'net zero-ready' economies

Norway, the UK, and Sweden have topped a global list of countries deemed best prepared to build a net zero economy over the coming years, in a new set of rankings published today by consultancy giant KPMG.

The rankings compare the progress of a selection of leading economies in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, and assesses their preparedness for achieving net zero by 2050, based on hundreds of economic, regulatory, and policy indicators defined by KPMG.

The list is dominated by European countries, with Denmark, Germany, France, and Italy also making the top 10, alongside Japan, Canada, and New Zealand, demonstrating a clear correlation between national prosperity and readiness for the net zero transition, according to KPMG.

Meanwhile, the world's two biggest emitters and economic powerhouses, the USA and China, have been ranked at numbers 14 and 20 respectively.

However, just nine of the countries in the top 25 have adopted legally-binding net zero commitments, together accounting for around eight per cent of global emissions, and KPMG said these nations demonstrated stronger capabilities across sectors to deliver on their goals.

But while the consulting giant stressed the importance of putting legal net zero targets in place to drive action, it also emphasised that these targets should be backed by robust strategies, policies and support mechanisms, from national governments and businesses alike.

Mike Hayes, global head of climate change and decarbonisation at KPMG, said that in the wake of a "phenomenal and welcome rise" in net zero and science based commitments over the past 18 months, businesses were starting to be more proactive in their decarbonisation efforts.

"The fundamental challenge for business however is how to move from making commitments to delivering them and stakeholders will want to see progress before too long," he explained. "It is clear that the business community and political leaders are responding to the crisis, but there is clearly much more that could and should be done."

Norway secured the top spot in the rankings despite being one of the world's biggest oil and gas producers, with KPMG noting the country's success in securing private and public investment in renewable energy and electrified transport, and its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

It warned, however, that Norway still faces significant decisions over how to deliver on its stretching decarbonisation goal over the coming decade.

KPMG also highlighted the success of the UK in setting robust, legally binding net zero and interim emissions targets, and its swift emissions reductions across the electricity sector to date, but it warned that "many obstacles remain, particularly in heat and buildings".

It comes as the government prepares to publish its long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy and overarching Net Zero Strategy, which is reportedly due to arrive next week, and is widely seen as crucial to setting out policy mechanisms and support for decarbonising the UK's notoriously draughty buildings and gas-heated homes and catalysing the next phase of decarbonisation across the economy.

"With COP26 a matter of weeks away, this is our moment to learn from each other and ensure world and business leaders take a collaborative action-focused approach to the climate challenge and help make net zero a reality before it is too late," said Hayes.