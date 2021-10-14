Report: G20 energy emissions set to rise in 2021 after pandemic slump

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions are set to rebound across the world's biggest economies after a short period of pandemic-driven decline last year, with coal consumption looking set for growth in 2021, fresh analysis today warns.

A sobering new study today by a partnership of research organisations and NGOs predicts CO2 emissions from energy across the G20 could rise by around four per cent this year, having fallen by six per cent in 2020 as economies cut production in response to the pandemic.

The seventh annual Climate Transparency Report reviews climate action across the G20, which is responsible for 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and warns that with CO2 set to rise across the block in 2021, there still remains a mountain to climb in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"Rebounding emissions across the G20, the group responsible for 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, shows that deep and fast cuts in emissions are now urgently needed to achieve net zero announcements," said one of the report's lead authors Gahee Han, from the South Korean organisation Solutions ForOur Climate.

The report shows that Argentina, China, India, and Indonesia are projected to exceed their 2019 emissions levels, and notes that G20 nations largely failed to promote climate action in their Covid-19 recovery packages, with only $300bn of $1.8tr total recovery spending put towards a green recovery across the bloc.

However, the majority of G20 governments have now acknowledged net zero should be reached by 2050 at the latest to limit global warming to 1.5C, the report notes. By August of this year, 14 G20 nations had committed to net zero targets covering almost 61 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while six nations set more ambitious 2030 targets in September.

Even so, if current targets are met across the G20, it would still lead to 2.4C warming by the end of the century, far above the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit average temperature rise to 1.5C, it warns.

The news comes as world leaders face pressure to ramp up their climate commitments ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in Italy and the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in several weeks' time.

"G20 governments need to come to the table with more ambitious national emission reductions targets," said Kim Coetzee from Climate Analytics, one of the NGOs behind the report. "The numbers in this report confirm we can't move the dial without them - they know it, we know it - the ball is firmly in their court ahead of COP26,"

The report also assesses the carbon intensity of the energy sector, which it estimates fell by four per cent across the G20 between 2015 and 2020, as renewables generation soared and gas consumption increased by 12 per cent over the same period, putting a squeeze on the coal sector. But the report warns that this year coal consumption could rise by nearly five per cent, with China accounting for over half of the growth and the US and India also major contributors to a spike in global coal demand.

Elsewhere, the report highlights new records of installed solar and wind capacities in 2020, noting that renewables could represent almost 30 per cent of the G20's power mix in 2021. The UK came out top in terms of renewables, being the only G20 member to have set out a strategy for transitioning to 100 per cent clean power ahead of 2050.

The authors of the report suggest that carbon pricing schemes could incentivise the transition to a low-carbon economy, with 13 G20 nations already having some form of national pricing scheme in place and four others considering introducing a scheme.

Commenting on the findings, Enrique Maurtua Konstantinidis from Fundación Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (FARN) in Argentina, said: "It is extremely disappointing that a decade has passed since the commitment to rationalise and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies was made, but G20 members are still pumping billions of US dollars into dirty fuels, which are causing climate change."