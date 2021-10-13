IEA: National climate plans could deliver 'peak' fossil fuel demand in 2025

Fossil fuel use is set to peak by 2025 if the climate pledges announced so far by governments are delivered, according to the latest projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that suggest the global fossil fuel industry is on the brink of entering a period of sustained decline.

The energy watchdog's annual World Energy Outlook report, published this morning, analyses how existing climate policies and announced climate pledges are set to change the global energy mix over the coming years and decades. It predicts that fossil fuel demand is set to go into an "eventual decline" under both scenarios set out in the report, which heralds the rise of a "new energy economy" powered by solar, wind, electric vehicles, and other low carbon technologies.

However, the report warns the tranistion to clean technologies must be significantly accelerated to meet global climate goals, noting that the rapid growth of solar and wind technologies around the world is being offset by still rising emissions from coal.

Both the 'stated policies scenario' and 'announced pledges scenario' explored in the report predict global temperature increases of more than 2C by the end of this century - outcomes that breach the Paris Agreement's aim of capping warming at 1.5C by 2050 and would lead to worsening climate impacts over the coming decades.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol called on governments to remedy the ambition gap between announced pledges and the Paris Agreement's target at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow next month.

"The world's hugely encouraging clean energy momentum is running up against the stubborn incumbency of fossil fuels in our energy systems," he said. "Governments need to resolve this at COP26 by giving a clear and unmistakeable signal that they are committed to rapidly scaling up the clean and resilient technologies of the future. The social and economic benefits of accelerating clean energy transitions are huge, and the costs of inaction are immense."

The flagship report - rebranded this year as a 'guidebook' for world leaders attending the Glasgow Climate Summit - notes that the gap between current plans and the action required to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement is "stark", arguing that annual investment in clean energy and infrastructure needs to triple to nearly $4tr by 2030 to deliver emissions reductions that would limit temperature increases to 1.5C.

The IEA's 'stated policies scenario' - the path based on the energy and climate measures already enacted or in development by governments - would lead to an increase in emissions by 2050 that would drive 2.6C of temperature rise by the end of the century.

More encouragingly, the 'announced pledges scenario' - the path under which the net zero emissions pledges announced by governments to date are delivered - would lead to fossil fuel demand peaking in 2025 and emissions falling by around 40 per cent by 2050, putting the world on a trajectory towards 2.1C of warming by 2100. The projections will further fuel hopes that a fresh wave of net zero commitments from governments at the COP26 Climate Summit could yet keep the 1.5C warming goal within reach.

However, the report stresses that even if all current climate pledges are met, the world would still be consuming 75 million barrels of oil per day by 2050 - more than three times the consumption set out in the IEA's 2050 net zero scenario.

Birol said that investment in clean energy projects and infrastructure needed to more than treble over the next decade to put the world on a pathway that would deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement, with the majority of spending needed in less developed countries. "Some 70 per cent of that additional spending needs to happen in emerging and developing economies, where financing is scarce and capital remains up to seven times more expensive than in advanced economies," he said.

The report predicts rapidly increasing investment in clean energy would both help meet climate goals and reduce the risk of price volatility in energy markets in the future.

Birol warned that a failure to ramp up investment in clean energy infrastructure would increase the risk of the current period of volatile energy prices extending well into the future. "There is a looming risk of more turbulence for global energy markets," he said. "We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs, and the uncertainties are setting the stage for a volatile period ahead. The way to address this mismatch is clear - a major boost in clean energy investment, across all technologies and all markets. But this needs to happen quickly."

The recent spike in global gas prices has fuelled fears some countries could seek to boost gas and coal production in response, with reports this week suggesting the Chinese government could revive controversial plans to expand its coal industry.

However, the IEA today stressed that much of the extra investment required to reach net zero was an economic proposition, noting that 40 per cent of the required emissions reductions would come from measures that pay for themselves, such an energy efficiency, plugging methane leakage, and installing wind and solar in places where they were already the most competitive form of electricity generation technology.

The report also underscores the potential economic opportunities of delivering net zero emissions, arguing that existing climate pledges would create 13 million jobs, but that stepping up measures to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement could double that figure.