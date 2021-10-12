Reports: Government poised to announce 2035 boiler phase-out

The government is reportedly poised to publish the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy next week, with the crucial document expected to feature plans to ban the installation of gas boilers from 2035 and accelerate the roll out of heat pumps through a package of grants and energy bill reforms.

After numerous delays and briefings to the press over the summer, The Sun reported today that the long-promised Heat and Buildings Strategy will be published next week, ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit which kicks off in Glasgow in less than three weeks' time.

At present around 85 per cent of UK homes use fossil fuel gas for heating and cooking, and the country's 29 million houses are among the most inefficient and drafty in Europe, making decarbonising the built environment and gas grid one of the biggest hurdles on the path to achieving net zero emissions.

The Sun reported the wide-ranging plan would aim to gradually shift green surcharges from electricity bills to gas bills in a bid to encourage the transition from boilers to heat pumps.

In addition, to support a phase out of new gas boiler installations within 15 years, householders look set to be offered support of between £4,000 and £7,000 to help install low carbon heating alternatives such as electric heat pumps, according to the newspaper.

In his 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution last year, the Prime Minister set a target for 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028, but industry groups have warned a major scaling up of skills and manufacturing capacity is needed to deliver on this goal, alongside funding to support householders in making the switch.

Next week's Heat and Buildings Strategy is also set to retain the timeline set out in the Hydrogen Strategy for the government to take a final decision on the role of hydrogen in decarbonising heating by 2026, according to The Sun.

The 10 Point Plan also set out an ambition for the UK to have its first town heated by hydrogen by the end of the decade, but it looks increasingly as through electric heat pumps, district heating, and heat networks are set to provide the lion's share of low carbon heating installations through to 2030.

And, as reports suggested last month, the government looks set to confirm plans to shift environmental and social levies currently paid for through electricity bills onto household gas bills, in a policy move that has long been sought by climate advocates as key to accelerating the phase out of fossil fuel heating.

Green surcharges such as renewables subsidies and warm homes discounts for vulnerable householders are likely to be gradually transferred over to gas bills over the course of the decade, with the PM set to argue that electricity has been kept artificially expensive despite the carbon intensity of the power grid dropping.

"As we move to a world where we use more electricity to heat our homes and charge our cars, we need to address the artificially high price of electricity," a Whitehall source told The Sun. "Over the next decade, households will use more electricity - but pay less for it. And use less gas - but pay more for it."

While the move is likely to see electricity bills gradually decline, it means gas bills are likely to rise to reflect the higher impact of gas on the climate, with the current average household cost of green surcharges in the region of £160 a year.

Advocates of the approach argue the reforms should be broadly cost-neutral for households and will help ensure cleaner heating technologies become cost competitive with conventional boilers.

However, coming in the midst of an energy crisis which is seeing energy bills rise for homes and businesses alike this winter, the proposals expected to emerge in next week's Heat and Buildings Strategy are likely to face fierce criticism from some quarters, despite the fact they will have no immediate impact on bills.

A number of high profile Conservative backbench MPs, such as prominent net zero sceptic and former Brexit Secretary Steve Baker, have already criticised the proposals.

However, shifting away from gas boilers, if backed by adequate funding support for householders to switch to low carbon alternatives, could well prove popular among voters. Last week, a poll found 59 per cent of 2,000 UK adults felt a ban on new gas boilers should come into force by 2030.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

The latest reports come as a group of leading energy suppliers, certification bodies, consumer groups, and trade bodies today launched a new campaign directly targeted at encouraging the switch from gas and oil boilers to electric heat pumps in order to support the UK's net zero ambitions.

Dubbed Electrify Heat, the campaign group includes businesses such as OVO Energy, Octopus Energy, Good Energy, Scottish Power, and E.ON, as well as the Energy Saving Trust, the Green Finance Institute, and standards organisation MCS.

Trade bodies Energy UK, the Sustainable Energy Association, the Association for Decentralised Energy, the Heat Pump Federation, and the Ground Source Heat Pump Association are also backing the campaign group, which aims to promote the climate, safety, health, and economic benefits associated with heat pumps.

Previous research as suggested around 140,000 new jobs could be created in the UK while delivering a £9.8bn economic boost by 2030 by scaling up the shift to heat pumps, according to the campaign group.

Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen this morning, Electrify Heat lead spokesperson Edward Robinson argued that net zero would be impossible without electric heat pump technology, but that "we need to move fast" to maximise the benefits the technology offers.

"The great thing about expanding electricity for home heating is that it is a no-regrets option," he writes. "We have the tech and we know it works. The task is to deploy, deploy, deploy."