Net Zero Festival: Jon Dee provides a view on Australia's green transition

Jon Dee is an award-winning social entrepreneur, author, broadcaster and campaigner.

Formerly the host of Smart Money on Sky News in Australia, Dee now interviews global business leaders about their journey to 100 per cent renewable energy on his new Energy Insights programme, in addition to his role as Australian co-ordinator of the global RE100 initiative led by The Climate Group and CDP.

Dee also heads up the 'Smarter Futures' sustainability solutions channel on Twitter and he is a director of numerous environmental and social activism charities and campaigns. As an author, meanwhile, Dee's business guidebooks on sustainability and energy have shifted hundreds of thousands of copies.

His vast knowledge of Australia's green economy, and the country's political dimension, makes Dee the ideal figure to offer an expert view on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the net zero transition down under. At BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival last month, he argued that despite a lack of leadership from the government, there is much good work taking place on the ground in Australia that belies the negative headlines. His keynote presentation can be viewed again in full above.

