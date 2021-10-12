Net Zero Festival: Jon Dee provides a view on Australia's green transition

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Award-winning social entrepreneur, author, broadcaster and campaigner highlights important work taking place to build a green economy in Australia - even despite the government

Jon Dee is an award-winning social entrepreneur, author, broadcaster and campaigner.

Formerly the host of Smart Money on Sky News in Australia, Dee now interviews global business leaders about their journey to 100 per cent renewable energy on his new Energy Insights programme, in addition to his role as Australian co-ordinator of the global RE100 initiative led by The Climate Group and CDP.

Dee also heads up the 'Smarter Futures' sustainability solutions channel on Twitter and he is a director of numerous environmental and social activism charities and campaigns. As an author, meanwhile, Dee's business guidebooks on sustainability and energy have shifted hundreds of thousands of copies.

His vast knowledge of Australia's green economy, and the country's political dimension, makes Dee the ideal figure to offer an expert view on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the net zero transition down under. At BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival last month, he argued that despite a lack of leadership from the government, there is much good work taking place on the ground in Australia that belies the negative headlines. His keynote presentation can be viewed again in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 29 September 2021 featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand by signing up for free on the Net Zero Festival website.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Electrifying home heating is a no-regrets option for Britain

Net Zero Festival: Net zero or not zero? How to deliver credible targets

Most read
01

Net Zero Festival: Alex Steffen on why the climate crisis isn't taken seriously enough

08 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Why Ford is bullish on domestic EV manufacturing

08 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Making building green: Reducing embodied carbon in the built environment

07 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

'Build back beaver': Boris Johnson touts offshore wind and rewilding as key to 'levelling up' agenda

06 October 2021 • 6 min read
05

New Pacific Island Tuna brand from Walmart aims to net funds for climate resilience projects

06 October 2021 • 3 min read

More on Politics

Credit: iStock
Policy

Reports: Government poised to announce 2035 boiler phase-out

Long-delayed Heat and Buildings Strategy finally set to arrive next week, as reports suggest plan aims to accelerate shift away from boilers by moving green surcharges from electricity to gas bills

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 October 2021 • 5 min read
COP26 President Designate speaks at the Net Zero Festival
Policy

'We must pull together': Alok Sharma urges world leaders to honour their climate pledges at COP26

COP26 President-designate issues plea for governments to make good on climate pledges, as John Kerry expresses optimism a breakthrough is within reach

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 October 2021 • 5 min read
Renewables markets are thriving but there could be bumps in the road ahead, according to EY
Energy

EY warns 'inadequate' grid investment risks curbing global renewables boom

UK slips back to fifth place in latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index with the US, China, and India leading the field

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 October 2021 • 4 min read