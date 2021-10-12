Number of Amazon products labelled 'Climate Pledge Friendly' hits 200,000

Amazon
Amazon has announced that it has added five new certification schemes to its Climate Pledge Friendly scheme, the initiative it launched last year to guide shoppers towards more sustainable purchasing decisions.

In a statement this morning, the online retail giant said online shoppers can now pick from more than 200,000 products sold on Amazon that are labelled 'Climate Pledge Friendly' of which more than half are available in Europe.

The addition of five new European certifications - the Associazione Italiana Agricultura Biologica (AIAB), EU Organic, Fair For Life, Natrue, and the Soil Association Certification - brings the total number of product standards recognised by the Climate Pledge Friendly scheme to 31 in Europe, the company said.

Zak Watts, Amazon's director of sustainability in Europe, said the firm was "delighted" to expand the sustainability programme to include a wider range of independently certified products.

"Climate Pledge Friendly has been designed as a simple way for our customers to shop more sustainably and forms an important part of our commitment to building a sustainable business for our employees, customers, and communities," he said. "These new certifications provide yet more choice for our customers, and we're excited to have such a diverse group of reputable sustainability certifications on-board."

One year on from its launch, the Climate Pledge Friendly programme now recognises 30 different third-party certification schemes, as well as Amazon's own Compact by Design certification, which is awarded to items boasting an efficient design.

The sustainable labelling initiative is an offshoot of Amazon's broader Climate Pledge programme, the corporate climate initiative it launched in 2019 to bring together companies that have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Clare McDermott, business development director at the Soil Association Certification, said that it was important for online shoppers to understand which products were sustainably sourced and produced.

"It's fantastic to see Amazon working with trusted certification partners like ourselves to help make sustainable shopping easier and more accessible for customers," she said. "Online is a key channel for sustainable shopping that has grown significantly through the pandemic with one in four products now sold online in the UK - and this is just the beginning.

"We're therefore delighted to be involved in such a wide-ranging sustainability programme like Climate Pledge Friendly to help bring more of our certified organic products to shoppers."

'The Climate Consensus': Study reveals widespread public support for ambitious climate policies

'Like an Amazon pick-up package service': Inside plans to transform an Icelandic port into a CO2 storage hub for European pollution

