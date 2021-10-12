Five in every six UK organisations unprepared for escalating climate impacts

An overwhelming majority of organisations in the UK are unprepared for weather-related disruption resulting from climate change, despite three in five saying their organisation has been affected by extreme weather in recent years, according to a new report.

Published today by the London School of Economics and University of Leeds, the paper - titled Organisational preparedness for the physical risks of climate change in the UK - found that only 16 per cent of organisations had a plan for adapting to future climate change, with just 12 per cent having comprehensively assessed the risks of extreme weather disruption. The lack of planning came despite 58 per cent of respondents claiming that they had been affected by extreme weather events in the last three years.

The top reason organisations gave for not implementing a climate change adaptation plan was money, with 45 per cent saying they had insufficient financial resources, while others said a lack of access to or awareness of new technologies, or prioritising other issues were reasons for not taking action to guard against the impacts of climate change.

"The results of our study are surprisingly stark," said said Professor Declan Conway, co-author of the study and co-director of the ESRC Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy at the LSE. "We have found that the vast majority of organisations in the private, public and third sectors are unprepared for the kinds of extreme weather which will become more common as the climate crisis intensifies. There is real concern about the impacts of climate change, but the people we interviewed told us that financial obstacles prevented them from being able to prepare."

Just over half of the respondents thought the government should help finance climate adaptation measures through direct funding, subsidies or tax breaks and nine out of 10 said the national government should take responsibility for managing the effects of climate change.

Commenting on the results, Professor Suraje Dessai, co-author of the study and a member of the ESRC Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy at the University of Leeds, said: "Our survey respondents told us that they are looking for the UK government to provide leadership on this issue, in the form of information-provision, funding, subsidies and tax breaks to help them make plans to adapt to a changing climate, with more extreme weather events. Recent extreme weather events including flooding across Europe and wildfires in the United States are demonstrating that this is a problem which is not going to disappear. In fact, it will ramp up as global temperatures do."

The survey is the third commissioned by DEFRA as part of a programme of research into UK climate preparedness, adaptation, and risk. The report recommends that surveys are carried out regularly, alongside on-going reviews, such as the UK Climate Change Risk Assessment or the Adaptation Reporting Power initiatives.

Dr Denyse Dookie, a member of the ESRC Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy who contributed to the study at the LSE, said: "These findings have the potential to help both researchers and policy-makers attend to the pressing issues of preparedness for adaptation to climate change in the UK, and encourage the design and implementation of future surveys for us to better understand the changing needs of local organisations."

The report will be officially launched at an online even today, with panellists from Defra, the UK Met Office, and the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme discussing the key findings alongside the report's authors.

It follows long-standing criticism of the government's climate resilience and adaptation strategy, which has been branded as patchwork and underfunded by business and environmental groups. Back in 2019, Lord Deben, chair of the Climate Change Committee warned that the government's approach to climate resilience was so haphazard that it was similar to the classic TV show Dad's Army.