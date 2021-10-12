'Why wait?' Grosvenor brings forward its carbon neutral goal by five years

Property giant Grosvenor Britain & Ireland has today announced its plans to carbon offset all its corporate emissions, bringing forward its target date for achieving 'carbon neutrality' by five years as it looks to accelerate its efforts for delivering net zero emissions.

The company today published a new Net Zero Carbon Pathway, committing it to reaching net zero across its direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions and its Scope 3 value chain emissions by 2030, while delivering a 52 per cent reduction in total emissions against a 2019 baseline. The company confirmed it has already achieved a 20 per cent reduction in emissions between 2019 and 2020 and is on track to achieve its 2030 goal.

But it has also opted to expand its carbon offsetting strategy so as to take responsibility for all its emission "as fast as possible". As such the company today announced it aims to become 'carbon neutral' by 2025 and will offset all corporate emissions from this year and ensure all new developments achieve net zero status on completion.

"Globally, emissions need to be cut by more than half by 2030 if we're going to stand any chance of meeting the Paris target of limiting climate warming to 1.5 degrees," said James Raynor, CEO of Grosvenor Britain & Ireland. "To make that happen, we need to use every tool at our disposal. We must reduce emissions as fast as possible while taking responsibility for the emissions we, and our value chain, produce. And that means offsetting."

Raynor acknowleged that some environmental campaigners are deeply critical of carbon offsets, fearing they can distract from the need to cut emissions and source and struggle to deliver promised emissions savings. But he insisted the practice could have a valuable role to play in driving progress towards net zero emissions.

"We recognise the complexities of offsetting, but when governed robustly and alongside commitments to reductions in emissions, it is an important tool to achieving net zero," he said. "So, why wait? We need to get on with action and take responsibility for the emissions we're generating right now."

Grosvenor has said its offsetting strategy aligns with emissions reductions goals that are in line with the recommendations of the independent Science Based Targets initiative and will include investing in projects, such as renewable energy installations, ecosystem restoration initiatives, and carbon capture. It will appoint an independent partner to verify that its carbon offset projects produce social and environmental benefits and soon confirm an industry partner to support the development and transparency of its approach, before appointing its first long-term carbon offset provider.

"We recognise how important reducing absolute emissions is in tackling the climate crisis, but we also know that credible offsetting will play a crucial role in helping us reach net zero," said Tor Burrows, executive director of sustainability and innovation at Grosvenor Britain & Ireland. "Developing the strategy has helped us thoughtfully determine the different types of offsets we will invest in. As well as acknowledging the benefits of short-term offsets like reforestation, we are looking towards long-term solutions through carbon removal and storage.

"We're entering the offsetting market with our eyes wide open and will share our learnings with others and help the industry become greener at a quicker pace."