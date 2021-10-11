Tensions mount within government ahead of long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy

The tensions at the heart of government over key aspects of the UK's net zero strategy were again laid bare this weekend, as the briefing war between the Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy escalated once again amidst accusations Ministers had misled the public and were pursuing "mad" plans to reform energy bill levies.

The Times reported over the weekend that Ministers are set to publish the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit next month and it will include plans to switch energy bill levies from electricity to gas so as to better incentivise the adoption of heat pumps and electric heating technologies.

The changes, which are expected to be phased in over a decade, are designed to end "price distortions" that make it more expensive to run a low emission heat pump than a polluting boiler. They are set to be accompanied by increased funding for the Clean Heat Grant programme, which is expected to total £400m when it launches early next year, offering grants of £5,000 towards an air source heat pump and £6,000 towards a ground source heat pump.

However, business groups are still awaiting news on whether the government will replace the controversially cancelled Green Homes Grant scheme and introduce a new mechanism for encouraging energy efficiency upgrades.

The Times reported that the government would release a series of consultations on the plans before deciding nextspring how to proceed. The paper said it had been told the reforms of energy bill levies were not likely to start until 2023.

Internal government estimates suggest that it could add £170 a year to gas bills, but advocates of the approach insist it would lead to a commensurate reduction in electricity bills, drive down carbon emissions, and reduce the UK's exposure to future gas price spikes. The reforms are also expected to catalyse the market for heat pumps, pushing down the cost of the technology until it is comparable to gas boilers.

However, one government source told The Times the plans were "madness" given they were being unveiled at a time when gas prices are soaring and reports suggest average household energy bills could hit £2,000 a year by the end of the winter. "There is still a sense that we just ride it out and it's better in a few months' time," the source said of the current energy price crisis. "But it's very clear that it's going to get worse before it gets better."

And in a sign of the political challenges the government will face pushing through the reforms, Craig Mackinlay, head of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of 40 Tory MPs, told The Times: "This plan should be discounted and discarded immediately. We are rapidly approaching energy poverty in this country. This would only add to it."

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy said only that the Heat and Buildings Strategy would be published soon.

The reports came ahead of a media round for Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Sunday, which saw him claim he was in talks with Chancellor Rishi Sunak about how to help industrial businesses cope with spiralling energy costs, only for a Treasury source to tell reporters that no such talks were underway.

In explosive comments a Treasury source accused Kwarteng of "making things up" about proposals for a support package for energy intensive firms struggling with surging energy costs.

Kwarteng is understood to have met with representatives of heavy industry on Friday who warned many businesses could cease production within days in response to soaring wholesale gas prices. Reports suggested the business secretary had asked his team to help draw up an agreed list of proposals that could be passed on to the Treasury in the next few days.

But when he suggested during broadcast media appearances on Sunday that he was in contact with the Chancellor about how some firms could potentially be supported, a Treasury source told the Guardian: "Kwasi was mistaken. The facts are that, to date, the Treasury and the chancellor have not been involved in any talks on this topic."

This morning, Home Office minister Damian Hinds sought to downplay the row, telling Sky News that ministers "talk to each other the whole time". "These unnamed sources stories come out from time to time," he said. "The fact is, government departments, government ministers, talk to each other the whole time, and of course with an issue like this, with these rising global prices and business having to grapple and deal with it to make sure they break even and can make a margin, of course that is something that the business secretary - and of course the energy secretary - is going to be totally focused on."