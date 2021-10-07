The writing's on the turbine: SSE urges COP26 leaders to sign their name on giant wind turbines

Boris Johnson and COP26 president Alok Sharma are among the first people to sign up to have their names added to the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind farm, as part of an SSE initiative to build support for climate action ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in November.

The green energy giant announced yesterday that it is inviting the general public and world leaders to have their name inscribed on the turbines that will be installed at the world's largest offshore windfarm.

Currently under construction, Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm off the north east coast of England is expected to become the biggest single source of offshore power in the world, with one turn of its giant turbines enough to power a home for two days, according to SSE.

The energy company is calling on members of the public to sign up to get their names added to the turbines in a display of support for ambitious climate action at COP26.

The Prime Minister and COP26 President yesterday agreed to having their names added to the wind farm. "The impacts of climate change can be seen around the world and COP26 is the last best hope for the world to come together and take action to protect the future of our planet," said COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma. "Dogger Bank has been developed by a UK business with international partners, manufactured on Teesside and employing thousands of UK workers, with its 3.6GW of wind energy set to power six million homes. Adding your name to this symbolic project ahead of COP26 is a great way to show support and leave a legacy."

The 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm is expected to start generating power in the summer of 2023, and is a joint venture between SSE and energy giants Equinor and Eni. Construction of the giant blades will take place at a new factory in Teesside, led by American conglomerate GE, which has said hundreds of green jobs will be created as a result of the investment in the UK renewables supply chain.

As a partner of COP26, SSE is also inviting leaders from across the world to add their name to the turbines at the conference.

"We want to send a clear signal ahead of COP26 that the writing is on the wall for climate change - literally in this sense - and by lending their name to Dogger Bank, anyone who cares about climate action can make their voice heard and create a lasting legacy," said Alistair Phillips-Davies chief executive of SSE.

"When we look back in decades to come, we want to say this was the moment the wind changed, with the demand from the public for an ambitious COP26 agreement helping avert the worst of global warming."

The news comes as the public, global corporations, and governments step up their displays of support for climate action in the final run up to COP26 next month. For example, top investors have recently called on 1,600 high impact companies to set climate targets ahead of the Summit, while the Planet Super League campaign has launched an initiative urging children across the country to complete a series of climate positive activities ahead of the conference.