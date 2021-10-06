'Build back beaver': Boris Johnson touts offshore wind and rewilding as key to 'levelling up' agenda

Boris Johnson touted COP26 as "the summit of our generation", as he hailed the success of the UK's offshore wind sector and promised to boost nature rewilding efforts over the coming decade, during his closing speech to the Conservative Party Conference this morning.

But in an address that was markedly light on fresh policy pledges, the Prime Minister failed to provide much detail on how the government intends to deliver on its net zero goals and made no mention of the landmark 2035 target for building a zero carbon UK electricity grid that was trailed in The Times on Monday.

As such, it presently remains unclear when or if the government plans to officially announce the expected target for the UK power grid to be powered entirely by zero carbon energy within 15 years.

With negligible new policy announcements, Johnson instead focused on the success of the UK vaccines rollout and his plans to shift to a "high wage, high skills, high productivity and - yes - low tax economy" in the wake of both the pandemic and Brexit.

Little direct mention was made of surging energy prices and the food and fuel shortages still affecting much of the country, although Johnson did promise that his government would seek to tackle "long-term structural weaknesses" in the UK economy and reiterated his commitment to both the renewables sector and the wider green economy.

Johnson conceded that "we have one of the most imbalanced societies and lopsided economies of all the richer countries" and bemoaned gaps in opportunities and living standards between different regions of the country.

But he insisted the government was "dealing with the biggest underlying issues of our economy and society - the problems that no government has had the guts to tackle before", as he repeatedly touted his commitment to "levelling-up" across the country.

"Yes it will take time, and yes sometimes it will be difficult, but that was the change that people voted for in 2016, and again powerfully in 2019," he said. "And to deliver that change, we will get on with the job of uniting and levelling up across the UK - the greatest project that any government can embark on."

As such, he promised to restore and improve road and rail links between the Midlands and the North, touting transport as "one of the big leveller-uppers", and touted the government's promise to support the rollout of "4,000 more clean, green buses made in this country, some of them running on hydrogen". However, there were no new policy commitments, despite rumours this morning that the address could contain fresh commitments on rail electrification.

Training and "skills, skills, skills" were another a key feature of the speech, with Johnson promising to bring back a previously scrapped policy from 2019 to offer a further £3,000 salary boost "to send the best maths and science teachers to the places that need them most".

And he also talked up the importance of restoring the natural world through rewilding efforts and prioritising the construction of new homes on brownfield sites, as he joked that the government would "build back beaver".

"We are going to rewild parts of the country, and consecrate a total of 30 per cent to nature," Johnson said. "We're planting tens of millions of trees, otters are returning to rivers from which they have been absent for decades, and beavers that have not been seen on some rivers since the Tudor times, massacred for their pelts, are now back."

The government has signed up to a global commitment to protect 30 per cent of land and oceans by 2030, but green campaigners have raised concerns that including existing national parks in this goal would not constitute restoration or rewilding.

Guy Shrubsole from campaign group Rewilding Britain said the government would "need to do far more to reverse nature's decline - in particular, by creating much wilder National Parks, giving them fresh powers to lead the way to a wilder Britain".

"Increasing numbers of rewilding projects around the country are boosting job numbers and building a nature-based economy will help rural economies thrive," said Shrubsole.

Around half way through the 45 minute speech, which was peppered with Johnson's idiosyncratic optimistic boosterism and gags, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of the upcoming COP26 Climate Summit, which the UK is set to host in early November in Glasgow.

"In just a few weeks, this country will host the summit of our generation in Glasgow, when the resolve of the world is put to the test," he said. "Can we keep alive the ambition of Paris to stop the planet heating by more than one and a half degrees? Well government can't do it alone, and taxpayers certainly can't do it alone."

Johnson then took the opportunity to talk up the UK's offshore wind industry, as he recalled recently going out on a boat in the North Sea to visit an "aquatic forest of white turbines towering over the water like the redwoods of California" where he met young apprentices he said had switched industry "from the world of oil and gas".

He put the success of the offshore wind sector down to "massive and innovative private sector investment and a government taking the tough decisions to make it possible", and argued capitalism and the free market economies were "vital" to combatting "existential" threats such as climate change.

Johnson's speech followed that of the Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this week, which incurred criticism from green business groups and climate campaigners for failing to mention the climate crisis and offering very little detail on the government's plans for the next phase of the net zero transition.

The lack of net zero policy commitments and details from Number 11 Downing Street this week has sparked concerns that the slew of policy expected in the coming weeks - including the Heat and Buildings Strategy, the Treasury's own Net Zero Review, and the overarching Net Zero Strategy - may not arrive backed by requisite support from the Treasury.

In the wake of the PM's speech today, WWF's executive director of advocacy and campaigns Katie White said that "a few words on climate and net zero in conferences are not enough without a clear roadmap and funding to match".

"Unless urgent action to tackle the climate and nature crisis is mainstreamed in every minister's brief and in every department's spending review settlement, the promises they've made will fall flat," she warned. "Climate and nature were missing from the Chancellor's conference speech, and if that's repeated in the Spending Review the Government's claims to leadership ahead of COP26 will be in tatters."

At the Labour Party conference last week in Brighton, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves promised the Party would spend £28bn a year on climate action in government, while opposition leader Keir Starmer also promised to unleash a major green home retrofits drive "for every home that needs it" over the next 10 years, backed by £60bn funding.

Yesterday, Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband criticised the "yawning chasm" between the government's climate pledges and the detailed policies and funding needed to drive further investment in the UK's net zero transition. "Pledges not supported by policy or investment is greenwashing, pure and simple," he said.