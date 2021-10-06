From coal power to net zero communities: Sign up now to latest BusinessGreen Webinar

Hosted in association with EQUANS, BusinessGreen's latest free webinar will explore how green infrastructure projects can drive regional development

BusinessGreen is set to host its latest interactive webinar next week, bringing together a panel of experts to explore how organisations can harness sustainable business models and projects to drive regional development and create value for all stakeholders without depleting the natural, economic, and social capital.

Hosted in association with EQUANS, the event will provide an exclusive insight into the high profile Zero Carbon Rugeley project, where the company is working with a raft of partners to turn the site of the Rugely coal power plant into a world-leading sustainable community.

As such, it will explore how effective green infrastructure and business transformation projects can create ecosystems that co-optimise business and societal benefits, while really listening to all stakeholders to developing a win-win approach for clients and partners.

The webinar will take place at 10:30am on the morning of Thursday 14th October. Confirmed speakers include Kirti Rudra, energy and carbon solutions director at EQUANS; Christoph Mazur, project lead for Zero Carbon Rugeley; and Serena Bacuzzi, regional senior project officer at the Midlands Energy Hub, which is part of Great Birmingham and Solihull LEP.

The webinar will provide an invaluable insight into both the future of cutting-edge Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES) and best practices for engaging communities with the net zero transition and what it means for them, demonstrating how carbon emissions and energy costs can be reduced whilst simultaneously boosting local economic regeneration and social integration.

"The Rugely project promises to provide a fantastic showcase for how high carbon infrastructure can be transformed into a modern low carbon community, while ensuring local citizens and businesses can take advantage of the opportunities the net zero transition," said BusinessGreen editor and webinar host James Murray. "Navigating the transition at a local level is one of the biggest challenges facing the net zero agenda and our latest webinar promises to provide invaluable advice for businesses of all types."

Readers can sign up to attend the webinar free of charge here.

Net Zero Festival: The economic case for a net zero industrial revolution

Reheating the shale gas debate will not solve the gas crunch

