Google has this week announce a series of updates to some of its most popular products, designed to make it easier for users to reduce their emissions when travelling and in the home.

The moves include a new service called Nest Renew that allows Nest thermostat users to automatically shift electricity usage for heating and cooling to times when energy is cleaner or less expensive. Similarly, a new paid subscription option, called Renew Premium, will match fossil fuel electricity at home with high-quality renewable energy credits generated from the projects in Google's energy portfolio.

Google Maps has also been updated to show drivers the route with the lowest carbon emissions, if it isn't already the fastest one - a move Google CEO Sunder Pichai estimated would result in emissions savings of over one million tons of carbon per year.

"We're also working to make sure the cars that remain on the road are eco-friendly," he added in a blog post announcing the updates. "On Search, we're making it easier to see hybrid and electric vehicle options, compare them against gas-powered models, and find rebates so you know the true cost before you buy. These features will start to roll out in the US this year, with more to come in 2022.

"Of course, the most sustainable choice often doesn't involve a car at all. That's why we're introducing easier navigation features for cyclists on Maps, and making it simpler to find bikes and scooter shares in over 300 cities around the world."

The company also revealed it is working on a pilot project in Israel that aims to use artificial intelligence to optimise the efficiency of traffic lights. Early results suggest the approach could reduce fuel use and intersection delay time by 10 to 20 per cent and the company is now looking to expand the pilot to Rio de Janeiro and beyond.

Similarly, the tech giant said it is to embed carbon emissions information on its Google Flights service, allowing users to see associated carbon emissions per seat for every flight, and quickly find lower-carbon options.

In addition, information on sustainability credentials will also be displayed when searching for hotel and the company said it would also help people "make more sustainable choices when they shop, starting with home appliances".

"When you search for energy-intensive products like furnaces, dishwashers or water heaters, suggestions in the Shopping tab will help narrow your search to cost-effective and sustainable options," explained Pichai.

He added that the new services would complement the company's wider efforts to slash emissions from its own operations and move to running all its data centres and campuses on carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030.

"In all of these efforts, our goal is to make the sustainable choice an easier choice," he said. "At the individual level, these choices may seem small, but when people have the tools to make them at scale, they equal big improvements. We'll need nothing less to avert the worst consequences of climate change, and we'll continue to find ways our products can help."