Cadbury unwraps new vegan chocolate bar

Mondelēz International has today announced the launch of a vegan alternative to its classic Cadbury Dairy Milk bar. The new Cadbury Plant Bar is made with almond paste instead of milk and will be available to buy from Sainsbury's in November, before being rolled out across other retailers from January 2022.

The confectionary giant confirmed the bar will be available in two flavours, Smooth Chocolate and Smooth Chocolate with Salted Caramel pieces, and has been registered by the Vegan Society. The bar will be packaged in 100 per cent plant-based ISCC certified bio-sourced plastic wrapping and will be sold at a retail price of £2.50 for 90g.

"With 500,000 participants in this year's Veganuary - double the number of participants from the year before, the increasing public appetite for varied snacking options and plant-based alternatives has never been more apparent," said Louise Stigant, UK managing director at Mondelēz International. "At Mondelēz, evolving consumer demands have long informed our ambition to provide a wide range of products that work for everyone and the new Cadbury Plant Bar range is the latest stop on this journey."

Mondelēz claim that the almond ingredient retains the creaminess and taste of its milk alternative, with an added nuttiness. It is the result of over two years of development at Mondelēz International's Global Centre of Excellence for Chocolate Research and Development in Bournville.

The new bio-plastic wrapping is also the latest step towards the company's goal of ensuring 100 per cent of its packaging its recyclable and labelled with recycling information by 2025, as laid out in its sustainability strategy, Snacking Made Right.

Ericka Durgahee, Vegan Trademark marketing manager at the Vegan Society, welcomed the launch of the new bar. "As we approach World Vegan Day on 1st November, the Vegan Society is thrilled that anyone who misses Cadbury chocolate as a vegan can now enjoy their favourite delicious chocolate bar without the use of animal products," she said. "We know how hard Mondelēz has worked to bring this bar to life and give more options to everyone. We look forward to trying them when they launch."

The announcement comes at a time when many leading food companies are seeking to accelerate the development of plant-based foods and ingredients in their products and menus to meet growing demand for more sustainable and low carbon diets. Recent plant-based launches have been made by companies such as Costa Coffee, catering giant Compass and Pizza Hut, to name but a few.