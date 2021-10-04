Reports: Government to set new target to deliver zero emission grid by 2035

Boris Johnson is expected to use his Conservative Party Conference speech this week to reassert his commitment to accelerating the net zero transition by announcing a new target to ensure the UK delivers a zero emission power grid from 2035.

The Prime Minister is expected to hit back at the handful of critics of the government's net zero plans on his own benches and argue that rapidly increasing the UK's reliance on domestic renewable power sources will help protect consumers against fluctuations in global gas prices, which have sent bills soaring in recent months.

The Times reported this morning that Johnson will use his speech to confirm plans for a huge increase in investment in renewables and nuclear, in a bid to phase out unabated gas, coal, and oil power, which last year accounted for around 40 per cent of the mix on the grid.

He is expected to argue that taking all electricity from green sources would be a significant step towards the government's ambition to hit net zero emissions by 2050, and reduce exposure to fluctuations in gas prices.

Johnson hinted at his desire to rapidly expand the UK's renewables and nuclear capacity in an interview with The Times over the weekend.

"Dealing with the cost of electricity and energy [is one of] the long-term things that government has got to do," he said. "We've got to get back into nuclear, we've got to increase our clean energy generation. That will bring the cost of energy down and bring down the cost of transport."

He also told the paper he wanted to exceed the government's current target to deliver 40GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and ultimately hit 60GW of capacity.

The promise of a new target for grid decarbonisation comes amidst reports the government is considering shifting levies on electricity bills onto gas bills in a bid to incentivise the adoption of green heating systems, such as heat pumps.

Speculation is also mounting that Ministers are preparing to announce plans to support at least two new large nuclear plants, as well as a number of small modular reactors, in an attempt to replace the fleet of reactors that currently provides around 17 per cent of the UK's power but is expected to be retired over the next 15 years.

A government source told The Times the prime minister was determined not to allow rising energy prices to deflect from the wider decarbonisation agenda.

"If anything this crisis shows why we cannot depend on unreliable global gas supplies," they said. "This is a point that the prime minister wants to clearly get across. This is about protecting consumers in the long term. It will also mean that we have greater control over or own electricity generation, reducing our exposure to global gas fluctuations."

However, Number 10 can expect to face further criticism of its net zero agenda from the small group of Conservative MPs that are leading a campaign to highlight the costs of transitioning to net zero emissions.

Meanwhile, environmental campaigners and energy experts broadly welcomed the prospect of a new target to deliver a zero carbon grid by 2035. But they also warned long-awaited policy decisions urgently needed to be finalised to mobilise the necessary investment in clean generation infrastructure, smart grids, and energy efficiency improvements if the new target is to be met.

Writing on Twitter in response to the news of the proposed target, Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of trade body Energy UK, said: "Energy UK members are up for this challenge. But exactly when in the 2030s we green electricity depends on Gov action now: we need policy & markets & tech to do it."

Similarly, Tim Lord of the Tony Blair Institute warned that meeting the target would require an unprecedented accelerating in the pace at which clean power capacity is added to the grid.

"100 per cent clean electricity by 2035 would be a very big / ambitious commitment," he wrote. "To illustrate scale of challenge: UK added ~5.7 TWh of clean electricity per year from 2005-2020. To meet 2035 target, rate would have to more than treble to ~19.5 TWh/year."

The news comes on the same day as new polling commissioned by the Conservative Environment Network think tank has again underscored how ambitious decarbonisation policies would likely prove popular with the public.

The poll, which reached over 3,000 adults and was carried out by Opinium, found that the vast majority of the public would, in principle, be happy to pay for a range of green improvements including re-insulating their home and installing heat pumps to get the UK to net zero emissions.

Around three quarters of respondents said they would be happy to make green improvements to their home and switch to an electric car. Voters in the so-called 'red wall' seats which the Conservatives gained in 2019 recorded similar levels of support for these changes to the population as a whole.

More generally, the survey found two thirds of the public would support policies to deal with climate change if they had a positive impact on the economy, although support drops considerably if policies are thought to have a negative impact on lower income households.

"This polling shows that there is strong support across the country for net zero policies like insulating homes and replacing old, inefficient boilers with heat pumps," said Philip Dunne MP, Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee. "This should give the Government even greater confidence that it can level with the public about the cost and potential disruption from switching to net zero emission technologies.

"And while voters are wary of being out of pocket, the government can mitigate this with taxpayer-funded support, which has the added benefit of creating new jobs and bringing down costs for consumers. As we head into the Conservative Party Conference, this should provide further encouragement to the Chancellor and the Prime Minister that they have the backing from the public to get on with delivering net zero and to make it a priority at the upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review."

The polling also found that two thirds of the public think that the UK should be taking action on climate change even if other countries like China are not.

Meanwhile, 83 per cent of the public said they are worried about climate change, including 84 per cent of those in the 'red wall' and 77 per cent of 2019 Conservative voters.

"There have been false claims that voters in 'red wall' constituencies like mine don't care about climate change," said Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley and CEN Net Zero Champion. "This polling blows that lazy stereotype out the water. The huge opportunities for jobs and businesses in Rother Valley and across the UK from the green industrial revolution are clear to see, and that's why the public want the government to cut emissions further and faster."