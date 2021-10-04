Net Zero Festival: Professor Michael Mann lifts lid on new era of climate 'denial' tactics

The mainstream media is helping those who wish to obstruct the transition towards a cleaner and decarbonised economy, Professor Michael Mann has told the Net Zero Festival.

Mann was speaking last week about his latest book, The New Climate War, which argues that forces that have for decades sought to oppose climate action have now revised their strategies for a world in which the impacts of climate change are "no longer subtle".

"The impacts have become so clear that contrarians, fossil fuel interests, polluters, conservative media personalities and media organisations that advocate for them… can no longer claim that [climate change] is not happening because people can see it with their own eyes," he said. "But it doesn't mean they've given up in this battle - they've turned to other tactics."

These strategies, Mann argued, include 'soft denial' which downplays the impacts - "climate change isn't really a problem, it's real but we don't have to worry about it" - and delay, in which the focus is put on to finding ways to adapt to extreme weather events or invest in unproven geo-engineering projects.

Mann added that deflection - putting pressure on individuals to make lifestyle changes rather than fight for "systemic changes" - and the stoking of division between climate activists by discrediting climate leaders are also being employed by the supporters of major polluters.

"This seeks to discredit important messengers, important opinion leaders who are trying to move the ball forward," Mann said. "It's not surprising that we see conservative media outlets and the Murdoch media empire engaging this kind of framing, attacking climate activists as hypocrites to create division and deflect attention towards individual behaviour and impair those who are trying to make a difference."

The climatologist argued there were many reasons for optimism and criticised 'doomerism' and the 'inactivists' who claim that the opportunity to stop the worst effect of climate change has already passed.

"Net zero is possible," Mann said. "We have the solution in the form of renewable energy. All we need is the political will to scale that up. It's already cheaper than fossil fuels on a levelised basis."

Yet, he warned that activists, governments, and businesses who are engaged in the journey towards net zero must work hard to keep polluters "honest".

"We have to make sure that we don't allow polluters to make pledges that depend on deploying future technology, massive carbon capture or blue hydrogen," he said. "There are a whole bunch of things that polluters are trying to put on the table that don't actually get us to where we need to go."

All sessions from the Net Zero Festival are now available on demand. You can register for a free pass here.