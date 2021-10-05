Successful net zero fuel trials pave way for carbon-free cement

The net zero fuel mix is made up of hydrogen, meat and bone meal, and glycerine | Credit:MPA

A government funded net zero fuel trial at a cement plant in Lancashire has been successfully completed, the Mineral Products Association (MPA) announced late last week.

In collaboration with building material supplier Hanson UK, the trade association trialled a mix of 100 per cent net zero emission fuels for manufacturing cement for the first time as part of a project backed by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's (BEIS) Industrial Fuel Switching Competition.

MPA was awarded £3.2m as part of the competition, which aims to accelerate the switch from fossil fuels to low carbon fuels in British industry by funding feasibility studies and demonstrations.

The demonstration at Hanson Cement's Ribblesdale plant in Lancashire used a mix of hydrogen, rendering by-product meat and bone meal (MBM), and glycerine generated from biodiesel production.

The trial initially used grey hydrogen, produced using natural gas, to provide proof of concept, and then gradually changed the proportion of fuels to reach a net zero emission mix, according to MPA.

"Our sector is committed to advancing ground-breaking collaborative research and innovation to meet the industry's climate change objectives," said Dr Richard Leese, director of Industrial Policy, Energy and Climate Change at MPA. "This world first trial has demonstrated the potential of using net zero fuel mixes for the manufacture of cement at commercial scale.

"Building on the significant steps our members have already taken through the use of waste derived fuels, in the future we envisage that combining the use of net zero fuels with Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) technology will enable the production of cement to capture more CO2 than it emits."

Echoing Leese's comments, Iain Walpole, environmental sustainability manager at Hanson UK, said: "The results of the trial are exciting and the prospect of using hydrogen in the fuel mix will help us - and others in the sector - on the road to net zero carbon. It will also contribute to our ambition of supplying net zero carbon concrete by 2050."

MPA estimates that if the fuel mix is implemented across the whole kiln system at Ribblesdale, nearly 180,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide could be saved each year.

The company is also trialling the use of plasma energy with biofuel in a kiln calciner at an MPA site in Derbyshire and the use of hydrogen as an alternative to natural gas for lime manufacturing, as part of the MPA UK Concrete's Roadmap to Beyond Net Zero.

The feasibility study, which was funded by BEIS in 2019, also suggested that a combination of biomass, hydrogen, and plasma energy could be used to remove 100 per cent of fossil fuel CO2 emissions from cement manufacturing.

Commenting on the news, Greg Hands, Minister for Energy and Climate change, said: "This project, supported by £3.2m in government funding, is a key example of how we are supporting industry to reduce emissions and move away from relying on fossil fuels.

"Fuel switching and developing hydrogen technology will be vital for decarbonising industries such as cement production, and will help us further develop the green infrastructure needed as we drive forward the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution".