AUGA revs up first hybrid biomethane tractor

The new AUGA M1 tractor runs on biomethane and electricity and can run for 12 hours | Credit:AUGA Group
Hybrid biomethane electric tractor has been developed in a bid to help decarbonise the food production supply chain

The world's first 'sustainable tractor' has been developed for professional use, Europe's largest vertically integrated food producer the AUGA Group announced late last week.

The AUGA M1 runs on biomethane and electricity, and was developed by the food production company in Lithuania as part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the food supply chain. The company claims the new tractor is the first 'sustainably run' farm equipment fit for professional use.

"Our inventions make it possible to create a wide range of tractor applications and make them accessible to all farmers who want to work sustainably," said Kęstutis Juščius, general director of AUGA Group.  "We are not developing technology just to solve our economy's emissions and deliver on the promise of becoming a CO2-neutral company by 2030. Our goal is bigger - we will strive to make this tractor and other technologies that are still being developed available to farmers all over the world and help solve the global problem of pollution in the agricultural sector."

"Our team of engineers have found solutions to solve the problem of refuelling and ensure uninterrupted operation of the tractor throughout the working day," he added, explaining that previous biomethane-powered tractor models have only been able to operate for up to four hours, owing to the large fuel cylinders not fitting into the tractor, and therefore have been unfit for farmers who need machinery to run for at least 12 hours.

The new design allows the tractor to accommodate larger biomethane gas cylinders and store excess energy, which allows the tractor to be more efficient and work for up to 12 hours, according to the AUGA Group.

The company is also offering gas cartridge replacements in a bid to combat the lack of refuelling infrastructure for biomethane, a fuel that advocates maintain offsets more emissions per unit of energy than it emits and as such helps slash emissions from the agricultural industry.

"Three years ago, when we first calculated our emissions, we saw that as much as 30 per cent of them come from the use of fossil fuels on farms," said Juščius. "There were simply no solutions to change it. That is why we have taken the lead in developing technologies that will allow us to create a new standard for sustainable agriculture and drastically reduce pollution throughout the food value chain. The first result of this work is a biomethane and electric tractor."

McZero? McDonalds commits to achieving net zero across entire global business by 2050

How the global hydrogen investment surge could top $1.2tr by 2030

