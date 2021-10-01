Report: Technology sector could slash emissions by 40 per cent in 10 years

The technology sector is on track to slash its carbon emissions by 40 per cent over the next decade, with UK firms set to deliver cuts of nearly 70 per cent, according to analysis from BT and Accenture published this morning.

The research found that despite an expected eight-fold increase in data traffic to over 22 zettabytes by 2030, the technology sector could limit growth in energy demand to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of just 1.3 per cent over the next 10 years, driving energy efficiencies through a range of new technologies such as 5G, fibre networks, and cloud computing.

The UK is poised to lead the way, with the potential to cut its tech sector emissions by 68 per cent in the next decade, the report predicts, noting that the closure of the public switched telephone network PSTN in December 2025 will play a major role in driving down the sector's climate imact.

The signalling technology, which enables traditional fixed line calls, consumes large amounts of energy and as such remains a major source of emissions, despite declining use.

Other actions that can drive rapid reductions in UK tech sector emissions identified in the analysis are the expansion of renewable electricity on the UK grid, and the growth of fibre and 5G networks.

In order to achieve their full decarbonisation potential, tech firms should establish and work to meet ambitious carbon reduction targets, prioritise energy efficiency across networks and operations, migrate to the most energy-efficient networks, and take advantage of new technologies such as 5G and cloud at scale, the report advises.

"This report demonstrates the progress being made by BT and the rest of the technology sector in curbing emissions and sets the record straight around the sector - the emissions it's responsible for and the savings it enables," said Andy Wales, chief digital impact and sustainability officer at BT.

The fibre, 5G and cloud technologies poised to accelerate emissions reductions in the tech sector could also benefit the electricity, heat, agriculture, manufacturing, and transport sectors, according to the report, which predicts the cross-sector roll out of these technologies could save 8.5 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030 and curb global transport emissions by up to 61 per cent.

Wales said BT would "continue to take action" in line with the report's findings to deliver on its climate goals.

"We're already using 100 per cent renewable electricity worldwide, we're building the next generation of fixed full fibre and 5G mobile networks across the UK, and we're retiring legacy networks where possible," he said. "All of which supports our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and to become a net zero emissions business by 2030 for our own operations, and 2040 for our supply chain and customer emissions."

BT is aiming to roll out full fibre broadband to 25 million homes and businesses and offer 5G solutions across the country in the next few years.

Decarbonisation efforts are also ramping up across the wider telco sector. Last month, for example, global telecommunications giant AT&T pledged to help businesses reduce one billion metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 through broadband technologies, while Vodafone completed a successful trial of a 5G antenna that saw the networks' energy consumption halved.