'The best wealth creation possibility the world has seen for a long time': Net Zero Festival 2021 day three - live blog

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
'The best wealth creation possibility the world has seen for a long time': Net Zero Festival 2021 day three - live blog

Catch up on all the latest news, top speakers and in-depth discussion from day three of BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival

And we're back for the third and final day of this year's Net Zero Festival, bringing you an action packed schedule of panels, workshops and keynote speeches from some of the world's leading environmental thinkers and green business leaders.

Follow this blog for live updates of the event, which will see BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray chair proceedings, alongside award-winning environmental broadcaster, journalist and writer Lucy Siegle.

Tune in to hear from former climate change minister Amber Rudd, chair of Natural England Tony Juniper, former chief scientist Sir David King and world famous chef Raymond Blanc, and more.

Haven't got your ticket yet? There's still time to get your pass now. All sessions will be available to watch on catch-up after the event.

 

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Cargill aims to connect farmers to carbon offset buyers

COP26: MPs urge government to lead global push for net zero pension standards

Most read
01

'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

• 2 min read
02

Greencoat snaps up 36MW Andershaw wind farm from Statkraft for £120m

• 4 min read
03

Investors holding $29tr in assets demand 1,600 firms set science-based climate goals

• 4 min read
04

Net zero aviation fund backs wireless plane charging and hydrogen refuelling projects

• 2 min read
05

Future heat: How will heat pumps help us achieve net zero?

• 6 min read

More on Management

COP26 President Alok Sharma was speaking at the Net Zero Festival
Politics

Alok Sharma makes COP26 plea to businesses: 'Use your power, use your voice'

Net Zero Festival: COP26 President-designate urges companies to set ambitious climate goals and push others to follow suit

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Net Zero Festival 2021
Management

Net Zero Festival 2021 day two - live blog

Catch up on all the latest news, top speakers and in-depth discussion from day two of BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
M&S first launched its Plan A strategy in 2007
Management

Plan A: M&S targets net zero supply chain and products by 2040 in revamped strategy

The retailer has updated its sustainability strategy with a focus on working with suppliers and customers to drive down climate impact

Bea Tridimas
clock • 3 min read