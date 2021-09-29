Airbnb urges Glasgow locals to play host as city faces COP26 accommodation crunch

Glasgow is poised to face a shortage of accommodation as the city attracts double the number of people than hotel rooms for COP26 | Credit:Mario Guti

Airbnb is offering £100 incentives to first time hosts during COP26, in response to concerns about a shortage of accommodation for the global climate summit that is due to take place in Glasgow during the first two weeks of November.

The leading homestay and holiday rental company is hoping to encourage Glasgow property owners to host guests during the COP26 Summit, which is expected to attract around 30,000 diplomats, media, and campaigners, by offering travel coupons for first time Airbnb hosts.

City conference organisers, the Glasgow Convention Bureau, will be helping to arrange accommodation for people to stay in some 15,000 available hotel rooms in the Greater Glasgow area, but with hotel room prices soaring and the potential for the overall turn out to far exceed the number of rooms available, concerns have been raised over where guests can stay.

"Airbnb offers a unique opportunity for communities in and around Glasgow to be a part of history during the landmark COP26 conference," said Amanda Cupples, general manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb. "Homesharing helps cities use existing space to scale up their capacity and welcome major events. It also empowers locals to provide sustainable and affordable accommodation across the city, benefitting the local economy."

Airbnb has pledged to donate the revenue made from service fees charged to guests reserving rooms in Glasgow for the conference to Zero Waste Scotland, an environmental NGO that is working towards building a circular economy.

Commenting on the announcement, Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland said: "This is a fantastic pledge from Airbnb. To truly end the climate crisis, we need to change how we consume. This donation will be a great boost to the work we are doing in Scotland to help citizens and businesses choose more sustainable ways to live, use the things we need and share resources."

COP26 is set to take place from 1-12 November at the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow, after being delayed by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been fierce debate in recent months over whether the conference should proceed with autumn given still low levels of vaccine access in many countries. Recently, 1,500 civil society groups called for the conference to be postponed further, over concerns that the conference will be inaccessible to representatives unable to access vaccinations or afford the extra costs of travelling during the pandemic.

However, president-designate for the conference, Alok Sharma, insisted the conference must go ahead and that to delay it again would undermine global efforts to accelerate climate action and finalise the rules governing the Paris Agreement.

The new incentive from Airbnb could provide a financial boost to households who choose to host guests, with the company highlighting that the average UK host earned £1,000 from last summer's bookings. The accommodation service has also provided hosts with a sustainability guide that shares ideas on how to make their homes more environmentally friendly and has suggested tips for hosts during COP26, such as telling guests about recycling rules or public transport in their area.

Philippa Farnese, Host on Airbnb in Glasgow who is hosting a delegate, said: "I'm delighted for Glasgow to host such an event. It has significance not least because I work in the sustainability sector myself so I'm very happy to host during the COP26. It is also exciting to be a Host to someone who will be making a difference, the ultimate guest who comes with a great purpose. It feels like I'm taking part in COP26 even though I'm not a delegate."