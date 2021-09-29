AdGreen unveils 'carbon calculator' to help advertising firms slash CO2

The new tool will be showcased at the upcoming Ad Net Zero Summit in Glasgow | Credit: AdGreen
The new tool aims to measure the emissions generated from producing adverts in a bid to help the industry achieve net zero by 2030

The Advertising Association's environmental initiative AdGreen has today launched a 'carbon calculator' designed to help advertising agencies and production companies measure the climate impact of their productions, in a bid to encourage companies in the sector to track and reduce their emissions.

The carbon calculator is designed to allow people from every part of the production process to input data on travel, energy, fuel, materials, and catering, to build a detailed understanding of the carbon impact of production projects, according to AdGreen. Brands, agency holding companies, and consultancies will also be able to review the data to inform decision making, it explained.

It marks the latest step in the Advertising Association's campaign to help the industry reach net zero emissions by 2030.

"We really hope this tool will be a game changer for the industry," said Jo Coombes, project director at AdGreen. "If we truly want to reach net zero then we need to start measuring and understanding our carbon impact. The information generated by this tool will help companies make informed decisions in relation to internal reduction targets and become more carbon literate in the process. Not only that but draft footprints can be created at script stage which will allow creative teams to see if they have inadvertently baked emissions into their scripts. Similarly, it'll mean that clients can see the carbon data on work they're commissioning and make informed decisions at the procurement stage."

The tool, which was designed by Alchemy Digital and BAFTA Media Technology Limited - both of which also worked together on the albert carbon calculator for the Film and TV Industry that launched earlier this year - will also in future allow projects to be compared by budget, treatment, and environmental impact. Moreover, there are plans for the calculator to include a reporting dashboard enabling users to extract information required for company reporting.

The free-to-use tool is funded by a voluntary levy launched by AdGreen in June, which asks participating advertisers to contribute 0.25 per cent of the cost of each production, or £2.50 per £1,000 per relevant spend, to fund projects that help accelerate the industry's net zero drive.

Sebastian Munden, chair of Ad Net Zero - the industry's climate action initiative - and general manager at Unilever UK & Ireland, said the industry had to take responsibility for the carbon emissions involved in advertising production activities, and to take rapid steps to reduce them.

"The AdGreen carbon calculator is a brilliant tool for every ad professional involved in the process of producing ads - we will be embedding its use into production of Unilever ad productions going forward," he said. "I urge everyone to register for the tool, collect the levy and embed the use of a carbon calculator like this in their working practices."

Bea Tridimas

