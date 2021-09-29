Net zero aviation fund backs wireless plane charging and hydrogen refuelling projects

Cecilia Keating
ZeroAvia's hydrogen plane
ZeroAvia's hydrogen plane

R&D projects securing government backing include wireless electric airplane charging, immersive and extended reality hydrogen safety training, and ultra-lightweight pressure vessels for hydrogen storage

The government has unveiled the latest successful bidders to its £3m net zero aviation fund, with a range of research and technology projects securing backing to help accelerate the development and deployment of electric and hydrogen aircraft at UK airports.

Wireless battery charging for electric planes, swappable battery backs that aim to keep low carbon flight turnover times to a minimum, and digital twin technology that can simulate and test the rapid refuelling of hydrogen aircraft are just some of the technologies that have clinched a share of the new funding, the Department for Transport announced today.

Each project has been awarded a share of more than £700,000 from the funding pot to help bring forward innovative research and technology which can support the aviation industry's decarbonisation drive, it said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stressed the investment would move the country closer to its net zero goals while also creating green job opportunities.

"As the world reopens from the pandemic, it is essential that we are investing in greener aviation as part of our transport decarbonisation agenda," he said. "Funding these revolutionary projects will help to slash carbon, create jobs and get us closer to our goal of operating zero emission flights."  

It comes a month after the government shortlisted eight industry-led projects to receive a share of its £15m Green Fuels, Green Skies competition for the development of lower carbon sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plants.

Aviation Minister Robert Courts said that aviation was "essential" to the UK's future growth and its plans to rebuild the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

"As an island nation, aviation is essential for our future growth and plans to build back better and greener from the pandemic," he said. "With COP26 around the corner, we're ramping up our efforts even further by funding the technology that unlocks the flights of the future."

Companies securing funding today include ZeroAvia - the zero carbon aviation firm hoping to bring hydrogen-electric powertrains to market by 2024 - for a research project focused on designing the world's first generation of liquid hydrogen refuelling vehicles for planes.

Val Miftakhov, CEO of ZeroAvia, said the firm was "delighted" to secure funding for its latest project. "In the future, we believe there will be a hydrogen-electric engine in every aircraft as this is the only viable way to deliver truly zero emission aircraft and to comprehensively tackle the industry's growing climate impact," he said. "When we deliver our first hydrogen-electric powertrains into service in 2024, operators need to be able to fuel their aircraft with low carbon hydrogen, and today's announcement is a big step towards that."

Cecilia Keating
