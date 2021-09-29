Fully charged: Why batteries are the best bet for rapid rail decarbonisation

While hydrogen may have an important role to play in future, batteries are the better option for rail decarbonisation in the short term, argues Hitachi Rail CEO Andrew Barr
As an engineer I find the speed of innovation in batteries incredible. Not just because they're getting faster or increasing in range thanks to massive investment from the automotive sector. But because...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial