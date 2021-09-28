Wildlife Trusts raises £25m to support UK nature recovery projects

The Wildlife Trusts has raised over £25m in the past 12 months to fund held fund scores of nature recovery projects as part of its ambition to restore 30 per cent of land and sea by the end of the decade, the charity network revealed today.

Having already almost reached its £30m funding target, the Wildlife Trusts has started work on 35 recovery projects across the UK, including community rewilding projects in Dorset, peatland restoration in Somerset, extending a rare Welsh woodland and the establishment of a new nature reserve in Surrey, it said.

"We are thrilled to have raised £25m in the past year to fund our vision for '30 by 30' and we're extremely grateful to every single person who has helped make this happen," said Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts. "It's fantastic that people want to support our work to reverse wildlife declines and address the climate emergency."

The '30 by 30' campaign follows the framework of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, which has proposed that at least 30 per cent of the planet's land and seas is protected by the end of the decade. The ambition is based on research showing that when 30 per cent or more of land and sea are protected, it allows closer connection of habitates, which enables species to move from one area to another should local extinctions occur.

Around 100 countries have since backed the 30 by 30 including the UK, although the government has suggested that meeting the goal would require only a further four per cent of UK land to be protected, given 26 per cent of UK land is already made up of National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

However, the Wildlife Trusts maintains that National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty are landscape designations which are not protected and managed for nature, and that these regions should not therefore count towards the 30 per cent goal. It is also calling on the government to ramp up its funding for nature restoration to £1bn in order to meet its goals, arguing that Defra's current spending is far below what is needed.

"The government needs to invest far more in nature - we know that more than £1bn annually is needed to create and restore wild places," said Bennett. "A recent report found that only about three per cent of land in England is genuinely protected for nature - yet the government wrongly persists in claiming the amount protected is 26 per cent. It's time they faced the huge scale of the task and stumped up the funds to match."

On Saturday, meanwhile, the government announced plans to plant over 3,000 hectares of new trees along England's rivers and watercourses from Devon to Cumbria by March 2025, in a move aimed at boosting biodiversity, restoring habitats, combatting flood risk and improving water quality.

Forestry Minister Lord Goldsmith said the 'Woodlands for Water' project would see farmers and landowners offered funding through the England Woodland Creation Offer to encourage them to plant and manage trees along rivers and watercourses.

The project is to be carried out by the Riverscapes Partnership, which comprises experts from four leading environmental organisations - the Rivers Trust, the National Trust, the Woodland Trust and the Beaver Trust - the government said.

It forms part of the government's England Trees Action Plan to treble tree planting rates over the course of the current parliament to around 7,000 hectares a year, as well as its aim to restore 500,000 hectares of wildlife habitat through creating a network of wildlife-rich areas across England, known as the Nature Recovery Network, according to Lord Goldsmith.

"The benefits of planting trees by rivers are vast - from helping biodiversity recover by creating more natural riverbanks; to slowing the flow of surface water to reduce the risk of flooding; and improving water quality by buffering rivers from harmful agricultural pollution," he said. "The government is committed to trebling tree planting rates by the end of this parliament, and in this vitally important year for tackling climate change with the Glasgow COP summit, this partnership marks an important next step in our plans to build back greener."