Northumberland offshore wind cable factory secures £130m funding boost

Birdseye mock-up of the new facility, near Blyth in Northumberland | Credit: JDR

Offshore wind cabling manufacturer JDR Cable Systems has snapped up £130m in public and private sector backing that will allow it to invest in a new "state of the art" factory in Northumberland, in a move expected to help create 170 new green jobs.

Announcing the government funding this morning, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the support was a "perfect example" of how the UK's net zero transition could "attract new industries, create jobs, reduce our reliance on unreliable fossil fuels and generate export opportunities".

The government said the investment would create and safeguard more than 440 jobs by supporting the development of the new cable factory near Blyth in Northumberland, as well and protecting jobs at JDR Cable Systems' existing facility in Hartlepool, Durham.

The funding combines investment raised by the company along with a grant from the government's £160m Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme, an initiative launched in March to help establish a more robust renewables supply chain.

The government said the new factory, which is expected to begin construction next year ahead of a 2024 opening, could help boost the competitiveness of the UK market by enhancing the country's standing in global export markets.

"The UK's offshore wind sector is a major industrial success story, but we need to ensure local workers and manufacturers fully reap the economic benefits of this booming industry," Kwarteng said.

The new Blyth facility, which is set to occupy the site of a former coal-fired power station, is designed to supply JDR Cable Systems' Hartlepool site with cable cores and high voltage underwater cabling, according to the firm.

Tomasz Nowak, CEO at JDR - which was acquired by Polish wire manufacturing giant Tele-Fonika Kable (TFK) Group four years ago - said the proposed facility in England's North East was "strategically located" to capitalise on the largest offshore renewable energy market in Europe and would bring new jobs to Cambois, Blyth, and Northumberland.

"As the energy transition gathers pace and the UK's offshore wind sector continues to thrive, turbines are growing taller and farther from shore, calling for higher voltage subsea cables," he said. "We're delighted to build on our legacy as a leading provider of subsea cables to the offshore energy sector by investing in this new facility."

The announcement comes just a day after UK start up Xlinks unveiled plans to shuttle power generated at a solar, wind, and storage power station in Morocco to Britain's electricity grid via four undersea High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) cables stretching 3,800km under the sea.

RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail said the investment in JDR's plans provided evidence of the "industrial-scale economic benefits that decarbonisation is bringing to the UK".

"The next stage of the energy transition needs to focus on ramping up the speed and scale of renewable power deployment," he added. "Developing new approaches to planning our future grid, integrating new radar solutions and investing in new floating wind technology are essential to achieve that."

The latest funding announcement brings the total amount of public and private sector investment designed to advance various elements of the government's '10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution' to £675m this year.

It came as the government confirmed that £3.8m in funding from its £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which was first announced last Autumn, has been earmarked for seven projects designed to ensure future offshore wind farms do not interfere with UK air defence systems.

The government also said it had awarded £2m to the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult research centre's Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence, with the funding set to be provided over four years to accelerate the growth of the nascent industry.

A consultation looking at how the envronmental and community impacts of offshore wind power cables being connected onshore has also been launched.

"We want to hear people's views to ensure that connecting offshore wind farms doesn't have a negative impact on communities and our precious coastal and marine environment," said Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands.