'Closing window of opportunity': Kew Gardens to ramp up biodiversity loss research

Ariel view of Palm House | Credit:RBG Kew
Image:

Ariel view of Palm House | Credit:RBG Kew

Royal Botanic Gardens unveils five-year plan to expand its research, communications and partnerships into biodiversity loss and nature-based solutions

The Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew has launched a new five-year plan to expand its research, communications and partnerships in a bid to help urgently put a stop to biodiversity loss and accelerate understanding of nature-based solutions to major environmental challenges.

Announced today, the plan outlines a series of steps to help boost understanding of how plants and fungi can be used to help combat crises such as climate change, deforestation and food insecurity, and forms part of the Royal Botanic Gardens' (RBG) wider manifesto for the current decade.

Among key steps targeted in the plan include expanding research into evidence-led protection of biodiversity and ecosystems, harnessing nature-based solutions to address societal challenges, and exploring how plants and fungi can be used to help conservation, climate resilience and human wellbeing. Other priorities seek to use technology to push ways of identifying and characterising species, digitising existing Kew data to share its value across organisations and countries, and cultivating new partnerships with scientific, education and commercial organisations, it said.

Professor Alexandre Antonelli, director of Science at Kew, stressed the need to accelerate its biodiversity and scientic efforts, as "the next few years provide a closing window of opportunity for societies to protect and sustainably use Earth's remaining biodiversity and to restore what we have degraded".

"Science can provide answers to many of the challenges we face," he explained. "The useful properties of plants and fungi are largely untapped and hold the potential to bring equitable benefits to people and nature."

He added: "In this new Science Strategy, RBG Kew lays out an ambitious plan for how we can capitalise on our core assets - our unparalleled living and preserved collections, our world-class scientists and cutting-edge data - to deliver true benefits to people, the environment and the scientific community over the next five years and beyond."

The announcement follows a study published by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) last week which concluded that taking an integrated approach to tackling climate change and biodiversity would be more effective than continuing to treat the two issues separately. It also urged world leaders to commit to prioritising nature recovery at the upcoming COP26 summit. 

Commenting on the new strategy, Nanie Ratsifandrihamanana, country director of WWF Madagascar - where the Royal Botanic Gardens has worked on a number of conservation projects - welcomed the new strategy announced by RBG in Kew today.

"The ambition laid out in this new Science strategy is up to the scale of the challenges that the Malagasy people and nature are facing due to biodiversity loss and climate change," she said. "These challenges require innovative approaches, active involvement of all parts of society, strong cross-sector collaborations and decisions and actions that strongly grounded in science, and I believe that with this new strategy, RBG Kew will contribute in an invaluable way to our joint efforts in Madagascar."

Bea Tridimas

Wildlife Trusts raises £25m to support UK nature recovery projects

Study: Trucks fuelled by LNG gas may be no better for climate than diesel trucks

BusinessGreen staff
