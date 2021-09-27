'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
The interconnector route skirts Portugal, Spain and France before linking to UK | Credit: Xlinks
Image:

The interconnector route skirts Portugal, Spain and France before linking to UK | Credit: Xlinks

Start-up Xlinks claims plans to lay 3,800km interconnector route between Morocco and Devon could cover eight per cent of Britain’s power needs by 2030

A significant proportion of UK homes could soon be powered by energy captured by solar panels and wind turbines installed in the Moroccan desert, under plans unveiled yesterday by UK clean energy infrastructure startup Xlinks.

The clean energy venture - which developers have touted as the ‘first of its kind' - would see power captured at a solar, wind and battery storage plant in the Guelmim Oued Noun region of Morocco, and then transmitted to the UK through subsea cables.

Xlinks claims the £16bn project would provide "renewable energy that acts like baseload power" to the UK, noting the Saharan plant would benefit from Morocco's long hours of sun and exposure to convection trade winds which blow east to west just north and south of the equator.

To deliver a near-constant source of flexible power, the plant would store the energy it produces at an onsite 20GWh/5GW battery storage facility, Xlinks explained.

The company estimates that power generated at the plant would be capable of covering eight per cent of Great Britain's electricity needs, calculating the hybrid power station would be capable of delivering 3.6GW of reliable energy for more than 20 hours every day. That amounts to roughly the amount of energy required by seven million homes by 2030, it said.

Xlinks plans to connect the Moroccan plant directly to Britain's electricity grid via four undersea High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) cables. The 3,800km interconnector route would be laid in waters skirting the coasts of Portugal, Spain and France before linking to UK via two 1.8GW connections at Alverdiscott in Devon.

The news comes as the UK government faces mounting pressure to explain how it will shore up the UK's supplies of energy and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels for electricity, with the country currently facing a fuel shortage that has led to record energy bills for millions of households across the UK.

Reacting to the announcement on Twitter, influential clean energy analyst Michael Liebreich described Xlinks' announcement as "the big energy news of the day".

 

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Labour conference: Party promises to spend £28bn a year on tackling climate crisis, scrap business rates, and boost green steel

Tackling climate change, clause by clause: Inside one non-profit's push to rewire contract law to 'change the world'

Most read
01

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

• 8 min read
02

BCG confirms new targets to accelerate progress towards net zero

• 3 min read
03

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

• 2 min read
04

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
05

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read

More on Energy

The IEA is targeting net zero across its activities by 2024
Energy

'It's not enough to simply talk': IEA targets net zero by 2024

International Energy Agency pledges to align its own activities with its landmark net zero roadmap for governments released earlier this year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner arrive at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton | Credit: Keirr Starmer, Twitter
Politics

Labour conference: Party promises to spend £28bn a year on tackling climate crisis, scrap business rates, and boost green steel

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves sets out intention to become the first ‘green chancellor’ as shadow business secretary Ed Miliband announces Labour would prioritise ‘climate justice and economic justice’

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 9 min read
Future heat: How will heat pumps help us achieve net zero?
BusinessGreen

Future heat: How will heat pumps help us achieve net zero?

Industry Voice: Mike Thornton, chief executive of the Energy Saving Trust, looks at how to support the supply chain key for future green heating in the UK

Mike Thornton, Energy Saving Trust
clock • 6 min read