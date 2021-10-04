China has taken a 'long term bet' on green tech ambitions, experts tells Net Zero Festival

China Dialogue's Sam Geall said the country is poised to take the lead in the global fight against emissions

The West must step up its ambitions if it wants to compete with China's green tech manufacturers, a leading expert on the country's net zero ambitions told last week's Net Zero Festival.

Last year, China's leader, Xi Jinping, announced the country's first net zero target, with carbon emissions due to peak in 2030 before reaching net zero in 2060.   

"There's a recognition by the party and by the elites in China that they need to move on this and that it is in China's national self-interest to move towards a low carbon society," Sam Geall, CEO of China Dialogue, said during an exclusive interview as part of last week's Net Zero Festival.

China Dialogue is an independent non-profit organisation that aims to build "common understanding" on the country's environmental challenges, both internally and externally.

"Our core proposition is about getting Chinese writers on China's environmental crisis to the world and global environmental voices and opinions that wouldn't otherwise be heard into China," Geall explained.  

The organisation started in 2006 when Geall said China was widely used as an excuse for inaction by Western governments. "[They] would say, 'Why should we do anything about climate change if China is opening however many coal-fired power stations a week?'," Geall recalled.

Yet leaders in the UK and across the West are now facing a very different China, he said, one which sees the development of renewable technologies as a way of moving up the value chain from energy-intensive, polluting, low-cost production industries and towards high tech innovation and services.

And as COP26 approaches, Geall warned against world leaders re-using the excuse that China remains the world's biggest polluter. "China has shown that it has taken a long term bet on a low carbon future and is positioning itself to be the leading exporter of [green] technologies to the world," he explained. "If we want to compete in that area, we have to show that we're willing to, and not just deflect."  

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

