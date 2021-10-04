'Prophecy fulfilled': Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce to go all electric by 2030

All Rolls-Royce vehicles will be fully electric by 2030, the luxury carmaker has announced. The news came late last week as the firm unveiled its first fully electric model - dubbed 'Spectre' - and confirmed on-road testing is "imminent".

"I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing programme for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first - and finest - super-luxury product of its type," Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the BMW-owned company's chief executive. "This is not a prototype. It's the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight, and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023."

The company said the global testing programme would cover 2.5 million kilometres - a simulation of 400 years of use.

The new vehicle's arrival will start a seven-year process in which new petrol-fuelled Rolls-Royce vehicles will be phased out.

"With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," said Müller-Ötvös. "By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products."

In a release to accompany the announcement, Rolls-Royce described it embracing of electric vehicles as a "prophecy fulfilled".

"The use of electric motors is not a new concept for Rolls-Royce," explained Müller-Ötvös. "Sir Henry Royce was fascinated by all things electrified, and his first venture, named F. H. Royce and Company, created dynamos, electric crane motors and patented the bayonet-style light bulb fitting.

"However, it was Charles Rolls who truly prophesied an electrified future for automobiles. In April 1900 he experienced an early electric motor car named the Columbia and declared its electric drive to be ideal.

"Rolls said, 'The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged. But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable - at least for many years to come'."

The firm said its team had now been convinced that advanced electric vehicle technology allowed it to offer the "Rolls-Royce experience" without a combustion engine.