'Prophecy fulfilled': Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce to go all electric by 2030

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Image:

Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Firm says first fully electric model will now begin on-road testing ahead of 2023 launch

All Rolls-Royce vehicles will be fully electric by 2030, the luxury carmaker has announced. The news came late last week as the firm unveiled its first fully electric model - dubbed 'Spectre' - and confirmed on-road testing is "imminent".

"I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing programme for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first - and finest - super-luxury product of its type," Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the BMW-owned company's chief executive. "This is not a prototype. It's the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight, and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023."

The company said the global testing programme would cover 2.5 million kilometres - a simulation of 400 years of use.

The new vehicle's arrival will start a seven-year process in which new petrol-fuelled Rolls-Royce vehicles will be phased out.

"With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," said Müller-Ötvös. "By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products."

In a release to accompany the announcement, Rolls-Royce described it embracing of electric vehicles as a "prophecy fulfilled".

"The use of electric motors is not a new concept for Rolls-Royce," explained Müller-Ötvös. "Sir Henry Royce was fascinated by all things electrified, and his first venture, named F. H. Royce and Company, created dynamos, electric crane motors and patented the bayonet-style light bulb fitting.

"However, it was Charles Rolls who truly prophesied an electrified future for automobiles. In April 1900 he experienced an early electric motor car named the Columbia and declared its electric drive to be ideal.

"Rolls said, 'The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged. But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable - at least for many years to come'."

The firm said its team had now been convinced that advanced electric vehicle technology allowed it to offer the "Rolls-Royce experience" without a combustion engine.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Army fires up first of four giant solar farms

'Clean technology is just better technology': Netflix calls on suppliers and viewers to embrace net zero transition

Most read
01

Cargill aims to connect farmers to carbon offset buyers

• 3 min read
02

Racing ahead: Why climate change innovation isn't just about technology

• 3 min read
03

'Truly remarkable': Norway-UK subsea clean power interconnector comes online

• 3 min read
04

'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

• 2 min read
05

Greencoat snaps up 36MW Andershaw wind farm from Statkraft for £120m

• 4 min read

More on Transport

China's highest wind farm in Yunnan Province
Energy

Global Briefing: China emissions on track to peak by mid 2020s

Plus Ford's major $11.8bn EV investment in the US, Germany's election fallout, the latest on India's NDC, and all the top green business news from around the world this week

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock • 9 min read
The Tevva e-truck weighs in at 7.5 tonnes | Credit:Tevva
Automotive

Tevva plots first electric truck factory in London

The firm's e-truck is set to be rolled out mid-2022 with a view to producing 3,000 each year by 2023

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read
ZeroAvia's hydrogen plane
Aviation

Net zero aviation fund backs wireless plane charging and hydrogen refuelling projects

R&D projects securing government backing include wireless electric airplane charging, immersive and extended reality hydrogen safety training, and ultra-lightweight pressure vessels for hydrogen storage

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read